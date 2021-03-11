GBT Defined Its Long-Range Radio System Logic and Architecture

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), defined its long range radio system logic and architecture. The Infinia project (internal name) is designed to be a high performance, fully integrated, radio transceiver system that is ideally suited for applications that require long range data and audio communication and network robustness.



It’s targeted for radio applications that operate in licensed frequency bands and provides extensive support for advanced communication protocols. GBT will evaluate the use of licenses and/or unlicensed frequencies. Infinia will be communicating in High Frequencies (HF) since ionospheric propagation environment enables very long distances. In order to assure high clarity and accuracy in these frequencies, particularly with data communication, we intend to investigate advanced electronic systems to provide clear, reliable and secured channels. Proper architecture for the system’s implementation was chosen including the system’s logical components. One of the main challenges in such complex systems is the design and integration of an embedded software to manage the data and audio communication. The system is designed to achieve a high performance, wideband digital HF transceiver, base unit and repeater. We defined the mobile unit’s size, taking into consideration portability and mobility. The mobile unit fundamentals features were defined to ensure a user’s friendly interface (LCD touch screen) and easy operation. GBT plans to design and build a prototype with and test it within a large city limits and national ranges.

"The main aim of our Infinia project is to develop a radio system to communicate data and audio information for ultra-long range and for that we chose the HF domain. Thus, these bands introduce a challenge of performance and quality. We plan to use state-of-the-art, modern technologies to overcome this challenge, with the goal of reliable data and clear audio communication. We researched and determined a suitable logic architecture for this type of implementation that offers wideband HF radio system. Priority will be given for health-related communication first with the goal of assisting users with wellness and saving lives around the globe. We will also seek to provide common online based operations for users like checking email, search the Internet or simply staying in touch with love ones. We intend to use our medical and AI technologies to ensure the security and reliability of our data and audio radio communication. We envision a world with modern communication capabilities everywhere on Earth and the Infinia system will be our proposed solution," stated Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

