Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 16-18, 2021.



Presentation details:

Date: Tuesday, March 16

Time: 2:30-3:00pm ET

A live webcast of the presentation is available at the following link during and following the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/register.aspx?conf=oppenheimer9&page=vcnx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/vcnx/2754411

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against difficult and important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.

Investor Contact

Jeremy Feffer

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com