Vaccinex to Present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference
/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and neurodegenerative disease through the inhibition of SEMA4D, today announced that Dr. Maurice Zauderer, chief executive officer, will deliver a company presentation at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being held March 16-18, 2021.
Presentation details:
Date: Tuesday, March 16
Time: 2:30-3:00pm ET
A live webcast of the presentation is available at the following link during and following the conference: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/register.aspx?conf=oppenheimer9&page=vcnx&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer9/vcnx/2754411
About Vaccinex, Inc.
Vaccinex, Inc. is pioneering a differentiated approach to treating cancer and slowly progressive neurodegenerative diseases through the inhibition of semaphorin 4D (SEMA4D). The Company’s lead drug candidate, pepinemab, blocks SEMA4D, a potent biological effector that prevents immune infiltration into tumors and triggers chronic inflammation in the brain. The Company additionally intends to leverage its proprietary drug discovery platform, ActivMAb®, to create opportunities for future pipeline expansion and strategic collaborations, particularly by exploiting its unique capability to select high value antibodies against difficult and important multi-pass membrane receptors including GPCR and ion channels.
Investor Contact
Jeremy Feffer
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2568
jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com