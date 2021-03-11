Brandon Hall Group’s New Research Study Ask Organizations How They Deliver Personalization at Scale

Companies must transform their approach to reskilling and upskilling to be more flexible, adaptable, and focused on the learners. This new research study will identify organizations' reskilling and upskilling practices and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in career-advancement strategies.

As organizations face unprecedented change and volatility, they recognize the importance of reskilling and upskilling their workforce to meet new demands. However, most remain challenged by how to accomplish that. Brandon Hall Group Research finds that only about 36% of companies believe they are prepared to develop the skills they will need in the future.

“Business is moving too quickly and the workforce is too busy, distracted, and geographically dispersed for traditional training models to be completely effective,” said Mike Cooke Brandon Hall Group CEO.

Today’s learners are not getting access to the knowledge and information they need when and where they need it. They feel little or no connection with the learning. This lack of alignment, connection, and context is causing the biggest challenges and results in unmet outcomes. Learning feels disjointed and separate from the job, keeping people from being actively engaged in their development.

“If organizations want to put their workforce in a position to win, they should help them learn more and at a faster pace. Because each individual has individual learning needs, we must create and deliver personalized learning at the scale the organization needs and expects,” said David Wentworth, Brandon Hall Group Principal Learning Analyst.

Learning leaders who take their cues from consumer technology experiences and the latest neuroscience research can create more contextualized learning experiences for any size workforce. These experiences drive learner engagement, knowledge retention, behavior change, and performance improvements that have a measurable impact on the business.

Brandon Hall Group's new study asks respondents to identify their reskilling and upskilling practices and correlate them with increases in key performance indicators to identify best and next practices in career-advancement strategies.

To participate in this research study visit https://www.research.net/r/PZVMHHH. Those who complete the research will get immediate access to an eBook and receive a summary of the results with the study is complete.

This research is heavily focused on identifying and sharing best practices in learning programs that drive business results. The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools, such as self-assessment tools, models, and frameworks, to help organizations improve developing and preparing their employees — and their organization — for future success.

