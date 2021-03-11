International Money Express, Inc. Announces Hiring of Chief Information Officer

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI)(“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance services company, today announced that Christopher Hunt has joined the Company as its Chief Information Officer reporting to Bob Lisy, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President. In this role, Hunt will develop and implement an innovative technology and product vision and strategy for the company, and ensure technology decisions support the company’s financial objectives.



“We are pleased that Christopher joins the Intermex team. He brings more than 20 years of significant knowledge in IT transformational leadership, with experience in all aspects of technology innovation, delivery, and infrastructure. Hunt will be instrumental in helping us apply technology as a strategic and competitive advantage to continue to grow the Company’s products and services through digital innovation.” said Bob Lisy, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President.

Hunt’s recent experience comes from Bankers Healthcare Group where he served as Chief Technology Officer and was instrumental in leading transformation projects to modernize and enhance business objectives and led the acquisition of a technology company. Before Bankers Healthcare Group, Hunt worked at several companies where he held a variety of IT positions with increasing responsibility for all aspects of overall IT strategy, system development, implementation, and deployment.

Hunt earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration with a major in Decision Information Sciences from the University of Florida in Gainesville, FL.

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, seven countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. We offer the digital movement of money for our sending customers through our network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada, our Company-operated stores, and on-line through our app, and our website intermexonline.com. We execute and pay these transactions through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The Company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

