Progress Introduces Long-Term Support for Leading Digital Experience Platform

/EIN News/ -- New release of Progress Sitefinity heightens stability, reliability and security and enables uninterrupted creation and management of enterprise-grade digital experiences



BEDFORD, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications, today announced the latest release of the Progress® Sitefinity® Digital Experience Platform (DXP), Sitefinity 13.3. For the first time, Progress now offers long-term support (LTS) for Sitefinity which gives customers four years or more of extended version support. The new release also provides superior ease-of-use capabilities, streamlined developer tooling and advanced analytics, personalization and optimization. Organizations can fully protect and leverage their investment in their digital experience technology with Sitefinity 13.3.

The COVID-19 pandemic has completely shifted consumer behavior. Users now expect to see in-person processes happening online as well as more personalized, multichannel, always-on digital experiences. IT and marketing teams need a reliable and stable platform that supports them in meeting rising consumer expectations, today and for years to come.

In addition to long-term support, the latest release of Progress Sitefinity provides improved efficiency and time to market via superior ease of use capabilities, the virtual elimination of technical barriers and backlog of custom development requests with best-in-class developer tools, and enhanced effectiveness in engaging and converting visitors with advanced analytics, personalization and optimization features. This all comes with Progress’ unmatched support to ensure the flexibility and scalability necessary to meet evolving business needs.

“With the new release of Progress Sitefinity, IT and marketing receive access to its latest capabilities and enhancements in the most complete, long-term-supported package,” said John Ainsworth, SVP, Core Products, Progress. “Businesses can strategically adopt Sitefinity 13.3 with confidence that their investment is supported by a stellar team, with a tech support customer satisfaction score of 95%, for years to come. As our customer reviews continue to demonstrate, Progress Sitefinity is the true and tested solution businesses need to successfully navigate user expectations and business demands in the fast-evolving world in which we live.”

With the new features and capabilities IT and marketing can:

Define user groups by business units to ensure each site in a multisite environment meets specific needs for individual business units, divisions or locations





Pinpoint highly engaged prospects with extended lead scoring options, negative lead scoring and common touchpoint reporting for personas, presented in an enhanced report UI





Monitor the progress of all scheduled tasks and automatically detect and restart a task that has been halted due to an application recycle or system shutdown





Reduce marketing reliance on IT with a reimagined UI spanning page management, content editing, taxonomy and digital asset management (images, videos, documents and files)



“No matter how complex your web experience is, it's critical to have agility to meet time to market requirements,” said Alex Hood, CTO, MHP/Team SI. “We anticipate that the new features in Sitefinity like the configuration of user groups per website will enable our global-reaching clients to be significantly more efficient and effective. In addition, with the long-term support Progress introduces, they’ll have a stable and reliable platform to support their evolving business requirements and strategy.”

The Progress Sitefinity digital experience platform is available today. For more information, click here.

Additional Resources

Follow Progress on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn

, and Read the Progress blog

About Progress

Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS) provides the leading products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact business applications. Our comprehensive product stack is designed to make technology teams more productive and we have a deep commitment to the developer community, both open source and commercial alike. With Progress, organizations can accelerate the creation and delivery of strategic business applications, automate the process by which apps are configured, deployed and scaled, and make critical data and content more accessible and secure—leading to competitive differentiation and business success. Over 1,700 independent software vendors, 100,000+ enterprise customers, and a three-million-strong developer community rely on Progress to power their applications. Learn about Progress at www.progress.com or +1-800-477-6473.

Progress and Sitefinity are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the US and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.