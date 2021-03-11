Sourcing Industry Group Announces Dates for the 2021 Procurement Technology Summit

Sourcing Industry Group’s Summit is the most advanced and forward-thinking procurement-industry event available to practitioners.

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sourcing Industry Group (SIG), the premier membership organization for sourcing, procurement, outsourcing and risk management executives, today announces that registration is open for its Procurement Technology Summit taking place entirely online May 4 to 6.

SIG is well-regarded as a go-to resource for the procurement industry because of its unique blend of practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial atmosphere.

Who Should Attend the Procurement Technology Summit?

SIG Summit attendees are professionals in sourcing, procurement, risk and supply chain at Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies, including C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, senior analysts and managers. All procurement industry practitioners can attend the digital event free.

The format of the event will take place virtually over the week of May 4 to 6 for a few hours per day, so attendees can fulfill their daily work obligations while engaging in the event remotely.

“Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic brought unprecedented challenges and put a spotlight on procurement and supply chain like we’ve never seen before,” said Dawn Tiura, President and CEO of SIG. “It was a year of growth for everyone, and now our members have an opportunity to leverage that growth by accelerating their place within their organization. The 2021 Procurement Technology Summit is pioneering a new era for sourcing leaders and their teams to transform the future of procurement.”

The interactive digital environment of the Summit will feature daily keynote speakers from industry titans like WNS-Denali, GEP, Ivalua and Workday. There will also be breakout sessions with live Q&A, AI-powered networking and a virtual Innovation Hall with live solution demonstrations that showcase how the latest advancements and solutions in procurement technology are driving better outcomes for businesses.

At the 2020 Procurement Technology Summit last May, attendees gave the event an 86% satisfaction rating. More than 1,100 people from over 400 companies across the world attended the event virtually.

Early registrants will receive a free swag bag and treats from SIG’s Summit sponsors. For more information, visit the Procurement Technology Summit website.

About SIG

SIG, https://sig.org/ is a membership organization that provides thought leadership and networking opportunities to executives in sourcing, procurement and outsourcing from Fortune 500 and Global 1000 companies and the advisors who serve them. SIG is widely known as a forum for sharing “next” practices and thought leadership through live networking events, virtual forums and a comprehensive online SIG resource center (SRC), which was developed by and for professionals in sourcing and outsourcing. The organization is unique in that it blends practitioners, service providers and advisory firms in a non-commercial environment. SIG is also the parent organization for SIG University, a one-of-a-kind certification and training program for professionals and executives seeking deep expertise in sourcing and governance for themselves or their teams, as well as Future of Sourcing, which provides unrivaled digital content for the opinion-formers and decision-makers at the heart of the outsourcing space.

