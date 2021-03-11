Announcing Cayuse Inventions

A central hub powering the most extensive advance in tech transfer and commercialization management in decades

/EIN News/ -- Portland, Ore., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayuse, today, announced the launch of Cayuse Inventions built to manage all aspects of the lab-to-market process related to technology transfer, IP management, and research commercialization. Developed with top-tier technology transfer offices, Inventions seamlessly integrates with the full range of apps on the Cayuse Research Suite.

“'Tech Transfer leaders need a transformational and modern, cloud solution that is fully integrated into proposal, award and compliance workflows, and includes powerful marketing and licensee prospect engagement tools. We believe Tech Transfer and Commercialization Offices have had limited tools, and limited options to support their evolving needs. Cayuse Inventions uniquely addresses the challenges and reimagines the entire lab-to-market process, providing teams an intuitive, connected system accessible anywhere, anytime,” said Matt McLellan, Cayuse CEO.

Cayuse Inventions was originally developed in 2011 by the tech transfer professionals at The Ohio State University (OSU), and perfected by InnovateIP in partnership with OSU, Duke University, Washington University, St. Louis, and other top research organizations. Inventions is a cutting-edge solution designed not only to contemporize tech transfer, but also to help inventors and researchers maximize the commercial value and societal impact of their work. Over the last decade this app has proven its transformative potential in terms of enhancing operational efficiency, visibility, and connections between all stakeholders involved in commercializing research: inventors, researchers, law firms, licensees, and prospective licensees.

“We’re thrilled to see InnovateIP join a company like Cayuse who is so focused on empowering globally connected research and has such an incredible reputation for excellent customer support” said Rob Reardon, Assistant Director of Operations at Washington University, St. Louis. “We couldn’t be happier with the efficiencies and results we’ve seen over several years powered by this intuitive, yet powerful, solution.”

About Cayuse

Cayuse empowers globally connected research. It’s integrated, cloud research platform powers a suite of applications that maximizes researcher success, improves collaboration, and streamlines work across the entire research lifecycle as well as the commercialization of research outcomes. The Cayuse community of over 400 customers includes academic institutions such as UCLA, the University of North Carolina, The Ohio State University, The National University of Singapore, NYU, Duke University, and University of Sydney, along with pharmaceutical and biotech companies like Eli Lilly, as well as hospitals, government agencies, and non-profit organizations.

Barbara Weiss, Brand and Content Manager Cayuse