Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,619 in the last 365 days.

Yield10 Bioscience to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, announces that Chief Executive Officer Oliver Peoples, PhD. will present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference to be held March 17-19, 2021.

Investors can view the Yield10 corporate presentation made by Dr. Peoples once they register for the conference here, and an archived replay of the presentation will be available via the conference website. Investors can also request a 1x1 meeting with management of Yield10 which will be arranged following the conclusion of the virtual conference event.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the “Trait Factory”, to develop improved Camelina varieties for the production of proprietary seed products, and to discover high valuable genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils, nutritional oils, and PHA bioplastics, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN G)

Contacts:
Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR


Primary Logo

You just read:

Yield10 Bioscience to Present at Maxim Group’s 2021 Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.