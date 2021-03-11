Vibrant Children’s Book Takes Readers Through an Imaginative Underwater Adventure

Dr. Barbara J. Regan has released her first children’s book ‘Ronnie and the Fishes’

/EIN News/ -- PELHAM, Ala., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired by her younger brother, Dr. Barbara J. Regan introduces her beautifully illustrated children’s book, “Ronnie and the Fishes,” which follows a young boy named Ronnie who finds himself on a journey under the sea. One summer’s day, Ronnie’s father puts a wading pool in their backyard. Ronnie loves playing in the water and hopes to become a deep-sea diver someday. Following a heavy rainstorm, the wading pool takes up most of Ronnie’s backyard, which is when something amazing happens.

Ronnie sees a colorful fish swims by and thinks the fish might just continue on its way, but Mr. Fish invites Ronnie on an adventure to visit an underwater city. These two new friends swim along together and see all sorts of interesting sea creatures, including a parrotfish, butterfly fish, triggerfish and more. Ronnie’s day culminates with a parade of extraordinary colors. Fish swim, dance and even play music while Ronnie learns what makes each of them special and unique. Eventually, Ronnie returns home to another surprise. A celebration waits, and Ronnie will soon have even more fish friends.

“I wanted the book to be colorful so that the children who may not know how to read will still be attracted to the book due to the bright colors and different images of fish,” said Dr. Regan. “I hope to encourage advanced readers to broaden their knowledge and keep their interest high. This is a book that can grow with the child from not knowing how to read to learning how to read. It is also intended to encourage readers who may want to explore and learn about other water animals who live in the sea.”

This colorful tale will spark reader’s imagination and encourage them to continue learning about underwater sea animals. “Ronnie and the Fishes” also celebrates diversity by including children of many ethnicities and races. Ultimately, Dr. Regan hopes that “Ronnie and the Fishes” will bring enjoyment to readers and grow with them as they learn to read and expand their knowledge.

“Ronnie and the Fishes”

By Barbara J. Regan

ISBN: 9781489729859 (softcover); 9781489729842 (hardcover); 9781489729866 (electronic)

Available at the LifeRich Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Barbara J. Regan earned her doctorate in Educational Administration at Northern Illinois University. She started her career as an eighth-grade math teacher and moved forward to department chairman, high school principal and university professor and administrator. “Ronnie and the Fishes” is her first children’s book. Dr. Regan currently resides in Pelham, Alabama.

