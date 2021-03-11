Apria to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apria, Inc. (the “Company” or “Apria”) (Nasdaq: APR) announced today that it will release fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 5:00 p.m. ET on the same day.



Conference Call Details

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 362-0207 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7676 for international participants, referencing conference ID #9153499; or via a live audio webcast that will be available online at https://ir.apria.com/.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Apria

Apria is a leading provider of integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States, providing home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy. Its approximately 275 locations throughout the continental United States and Hawaii serve nearly 2 million patients each year. All of Apria’s locations are accredited by The Joint Commission.

Investor Contacts

Bob.East@westwicke.com

Asher.Dewhurst@westwicke.com

Media Contacts

Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com