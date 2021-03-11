Canadian Startup joni Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

Invest in the fight for period equity through sustainable and innovative period care

/EIN News/ -- VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- joni is excited to open its doors to all qualified investors on FrontFundr. This move comes after successfully proving market-fit with their biodegradable, organic bamboo pad last year, coupled with a one-for-one giveback business model.



Traditionally, early investment rounds are only accessible to accredited investors who meet high net-wealth criteria. Teaming up with FrontFundr means that for as little as $500, all retail investors can buy into joni and be part of a larger mission for period equity.

“joni was founded to make sustainable and innovative period care accessible and to open up conversations around menstruation,” said co-founder Linda Biggs. joni is honoured to be in partnership with The51 (the fund invests in women to generate essential social change) and backed by early investors. “And it means so much to us to make investing in joni and our mission more accessible to everyone,” said Biggs.

New investments through FrontFundr will support joni as they scale their growth by launching an innovative and sustainable line of reusable and disposable period care products in 2021. This expansion of products will support their mission for accessible period care and move FemTech forward in Canada.

joni is a social enterprise that gives back through their one-for-one model to drive period equity forward in Canada where one in three young Canadians are unable to afford period care.

“We want to offer a variety of sustainable and safe period care products in order to support bodily agency for all people who menstruate to choose what is right for them,” said co-founder Jayesh Vekariya, who designed a patent-pending quick-release period cup, which is especially helpful for those with limited hand mobility. The upcoming product line will also include tampons, extended-size pads, and in-house designed period underwear.

For more information about joni and this investment opportunity, visit FrontFundr .

Details of the offering can be found in the offering document at frontfundr.com . This communication is for informational purposes only.

About joni:

joni is a Canadian period care startup redefining what it means for people who bleed to have freedom of choice and bodily agency through innovative products, barrier-free distribution channels, and a game-changing one-for-one model that fights for period equity with every online purchase. Since launching in March 2020, joni has donated over 47,000 pads to non-profit partners across Canada.

About FrontFundr:

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading online private markets investing platform and an exempt market dealer. It provides startups and growth companies access to capital, and gives investors access to private companies they believe in and want to support. It provides a community of over 17,000 retail investors with the ability to review and complete private placements on one digital platform. The company’s revolutionary technology allows users across Canada to invest in innovative growth businesses. To date it has helped more than 50 companies raise over $40 million.