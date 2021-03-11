Health Advocate Receives NCQA Certification for HEDIS® Measures

Repeat recognition validates commitment to quality analytics as foundation of e2H Health Insights Dashboard™

/EIN News/ -- PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Advocate, a leading provider of integrated health advocacy, well-being, and population health benefits programs, announced today that its engage2Health (e2H) Health Insights Dashboard™ has received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Measure Certification™ for the Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) measures. Health Advocate utilizes HEDIS measures within the Dashboard to create a unique, tailored experience for its clients and their members.



“We’re incredibly proud to once again be included in this select group,” said Abbie Leibowitz, M.D., F.A.A.P., Chief Medical Officer, Founder and President Emeritus of Health Advocate. “Earning NCQA Measure Certification is a rigorous process and demonstrates Health Advocate’s longstanding commitment to leveraging data to improve health outcomes for our members.”

The logic algorithm within the Health Insights Dashboard earned NCQA Measure Certification for Breast Cancer Screening, Cervical Cancer Screening, Colorectal Cancer Screening, and Persistence of Beta-Blocker Treatment after a Heart Attack metrics.



The Health Insights Dashboard is an in-depth, customizable analytics and reporting platform offered to hundreds of Health Advocate clients. Among its attributes, the Dashboard provides:

Insights into key performance indicators, risk assessment, and predictive modeling



The ability to more effectively target population health needs and identify and implement interventions



Actionable information to improve the health of their workforce and reduce medical costs

As a key component of Health Advocate’s industry-leading work in population health management, the Dashboard’s algorithms are at the heart of the company’s wellness and chronic care programs, identifying candidates for program participation and tracking outcomes.

Since its introduction in 1993, HEDIS has evolved to become the gold standard in managed care performance measurement. HEDIS measures are now used by approximately 90 percent of all managed care organizations to evaluate performance in areas ranging from preventive care and consumer experience to heart disease and cancer. NCQA’s HEDIS Measure Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with HEDIS Specifications and satisfies the source code review portion of the NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit™.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

NCQA HEDIS Compliance Audit™ is a trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

About Intrado’s Health Advocate

Intrado’s Health Advocate makes healthcare easier for over 12,000 organizations and their employees and members nationwide.

Our solutions leverage a unique combination of personalized, compassionate support from healthcare experts using powerful predictive data analytics and a proprietary technology platform including mobile solutions to provide clinical support and engage members in their health and well-being.

Our members enjoy a best-in-class, personalized concierge service that addresses nearly every clinical, administrative, wellness, or behavioral health need. Our clients benefit from high levels of engagement, improved employee productivity and health, and reduced medical costs, while simultaneously simplifying and upgrading their health benefits offerings.

For more information, visit us at www.HealthAdvocate.com.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging, and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com.

