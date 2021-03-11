EllaLink Completes Marine Installation and Turns to Infinera for Network Lighting

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllaLink announced today that it has successfully completed the marine installation of the industry’s lowest-latency trans-Atlantic cable system between Europe and Latin America. For the next stage of the project, EllaLink has selected Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and its leading-edge ICE6 technology to light the network, providing a direct single hop transmission path between data centers in each continent.



Infinera’s state-of-the-art ICE6 800G coherent technology will enable EllaLink to offer advanced customer products and services, supporting over 100 Tbps between Portugal and Brazil. Furthermore, the network will support a 30-Tbps link from Portugal to Madeira, with an additional 40-Tbps path between Portugal and Morocco in the future.

Leveraging Infinera’s GX Series Compact Modular Platform, EllaLink will be able to provide its customers with the critical bandwidth needed to meet their growing data demands with industry-leading low-latency services in a single hop between endpoints. EllaLink also plans to use ICE6 to bolster the capacity on its long-haul terrestrial network between Sines, Lisbon, Madrid, and Marseille. Future network expansions will enable EllaLink to extend its submarine network to French Guiana, Mauritania, the Canary Islands, and Morocco, resulting in the most advanced submarine system connecting Africa, Europe, and Latin America.

EllaLink will also benefit from the unique innovations in Infinera’s ICE6 technology, such as long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS) and intelligent power management, which provide industry-leading performance. Infinera’s solution enables EllaLink to create products that benefit its customers by providing a wide range of accessible and flexible services, accelerating adoption of the route between Europe and Latin America.

“I am proud to announce that we have successfully completed the 6,000 km submarine cable installation, providing EllaLink with the robust system it needs to support the network through its lifetime. Infinera’s ICE6 solution is an ideal fit for us, outperforming other available 800G equipment. Coupled with our differentiated fiber routes, Infinera and ICE6 will provide us the means to offer our customers advanced products and services from day one, in May 2021,” said Diego Matas, Chief Operations Officer at EllaLink.

“Deploying Infinera’s 800G solution on EllaLink’s new network will provide a superior networking experience to their customers when connecting between Europe and Latin America,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera. “Infinera’s open optical solution will enable EllaLink to offer new and differentiated services, helping to ensure their customers receive the highest level of service.”

About EllaLink

EllaLink is an advanced optical platform offering secure high-capacity connectivity on a unique low latency transatlantic route serving the growing needs of the Latin American and European markets. The EllaLink network directly connects Brazil and Europe, linking the major hubs of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza with Lisbon, Madrid and Marseille.

The EllaLink System has been built with state-of-the-art coherent technology initially offering 100Tbps of capacity over four direct fibre pairs between Europe and Brazil. The landing sites in Fortaleza (Brazil) and Sines (Portugal) have been secured and EllaLink is scheduled to be Ready for Service in spring 2021. EllaLink is a privately funded and independent company committed to providing products and services on a Carrier Neutral and Open Access basis. Marguerite II, a pan-European equity fund active in the renewables, energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, is the main shareholder of EllaLink. For more information visit ella.link

About Infinera

Infinera is a global supplier of innovative networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. The Infinera end-to-end packet optical portfolio delivers industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera visit www.infinera.com , follow us on Twitter @Infinera, and read our latest blog posts at www.infinera.com/blog .

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

