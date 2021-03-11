Jscrambler and GitLab Push New Integration to Automate Source Code Protection

As client-side attacks grow, this integration of two leading technologies paves the way for seamless source code protection in DevSecOps workflows

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jscrambler , the leading provider of client-side security solutions for web and mobile applications, today announced its new integration with GitLab, the complete single application DevOps platform. This integration improves the user experience and security protocols for GitLab customers that are using Jscrambler to protect their JavaScript applications.



Now more than ever, security has a key role to play in DevOps. As application security shifts left, companies shouldn’t have to sacrifice security to keep up with the demanding market pace. Jscrambler’s integration with GitLab greatly facilitates the implementation of these security controls, by adding a new “protection” job into GitLab CI pipelines to automate the code protection process.

“As more and more companies move to Web stacks to provide an omnichannel experience, reduce development costs and shorten their SDLC, security can’t be left behind,” said Rui Ribeiro, CEO of Jscrambler. “Client-side attacks are on the rise, with attackers blindsiding companies by targeting their source code and other client-side weak links. Jscrambler’s integration with GitLab will allow development teams to seamlessly protect their source code and reduce their exposure to reverse-engineering, tampering, and data exfiltration attacks.”

By using this Jscrambler and GitLab integration, users are able to:

Protect source code seamlessly at build time;

Add runtime protection capabilities to the source code;

Instill threat detection mechanisms in the source code for improved monitoring capabilities in DevSecOps;

Reduce the attack surface to code theft, piracy, cheating, automated abuse, and data exfiltration.

“Source code protection has already proven to be an essential piece of the DevSecOps workflow but it needs to be a seamless process,” said Michelle Hodges, VP of Global Channels at GitLab. “Jscrambler has been leading this space so this partnership and integration was the natural step forward to standardize and automate this process and ensure that companies are releasing secure code.”

Further details about this integration can be found here .

About Jscrambler

Jscrambler is the leader in client-side Web security. With Jscrambler, JavaScript applications become self-defensive and resilient to tampering and reverse-engineering, while also capable of detecting and blocking client-side attacks like Magecart and data exfiltration. Jscrambler is trusted by the Fortune 500 and major companies in sectors such as finance, broadcasting, software development, e-commerce, and gaming. For more information, please visit https://jscrambler.com .

About GitLab

GitLab is a DevOps platform built from the ground up as a single application for all stages of the DevOps lifecycle enabling Product, Development, QA, Security, and Operations teams to work concurrently on the same project. GitLab provides a single data store, one user interface, and one permission model across the DevOps lifecycle. This allows teams to significantly reduce cycle times through more efficient collaboration and enhanced focus. To learn more about GitLab's solutions, visit https://about.gitlab.com.

