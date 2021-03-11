Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shell files Form 20-F with SEC

11-Mar-2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc filed its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“2020 Form 20-F”), with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2021.

The 2020 Form 20-F can be downloaded from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov.

Printed copies of the 2020 Form 20-F can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

Royal Dutch Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 (“2020 Annual Report and Accounts”) on March 11, 2021.

The 2020 Annual Report and Accounts can be downloaded from www.shell.com/annualreport.

Printed copies of the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 15, 2021, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/annualreport.

The Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 18, 2021.

Enquiries

Shell Media Relations
International: +44 20 7934 5550
Americas: +1 713 241 4544

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Annual financial and audit reports

 


