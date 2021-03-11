Electro Scan Inc. Expands Equipment Sales & Services of Machine-Intelligent Trenchless/No-Dig QA/QC Testing In Europe
Low voltage conductivity allows utilities to automatically identify location and severity of defects in Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) and other trenchless rehabilitation.
Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) has struggled to pass leak detection tests with owners and contractors looking for precise locations and severity of leaks with Electro Scan technology.
Multi-sensor probe combines Acoustic (legacy listening), CCTV (visual navigation), and Conductivity (pinpoint leak location), in a single in-pipe tethered platform.
Customer service tap reconnection, frequently responsible for infiltration leakage rates greater AFTER rehabilitation, than BEFORE rehabilitation.
Testing of Ultraviolet (UV) & Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) and Finding Non-Revenue Water in Pressurized Potable Water Networks Grows
Availability of the company's non-acoustic multi-sensor in-pipe potable water leak detection solution, available as a service, is also driving growth in Europe.
“We are delighted to expand our state-of-the-art leak detection products and services throughout Europe,” stated Paul J. Pasko III, P.E., Vice President, International Business Development, Electro Scan Inc.
Electro Scan's expansion in Europe is managed through the company's EU-based subsidiary, Elektro Scan GmbH, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, opened in 2014.
Prior to Electro Scan’s patented technology, contractors and municipal utilities typically used closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras to 'accept' newly installed plastic and fiberglass pipes or relined older pipes. In many cases, the same company installing new CIPP liners has been responsible for performing post-CIPP inspection services, with many operators scoring defective liners with perfect scores regardless of a liner's actual condition.
The use of fiber optics to monitor curing temperatures for full-length liners was hoped to offer needed QA/QC for utility owners and CIPP suppliers. However, fiber optic’s inability to assess 360-degrees of pipe wall surfaces, record only average temperatures at single points along a pipe, and inability to locate actual liner defects with accuracy or repeatability, limited its adoption and usefulness, especially compared to the added cost in time, material, and personnel.
Even the addition of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, able to analyze frame-by-frame video of CCTV inspections, are unable to see if a liner has leaks, so new technology that can independently assess and quantify leakage rates was needed. The lack of appropriate testing capabilities have oftentimes showed that CIPP liners may leak more AFTER rehabilitation especially due to defective customer reconnections that often go unchecked and untested.
“We’re delighted to expand throughout Europe,” stated Chuck Hansen, Chairman & CEO. “But, we were surprised to hear contractors and utilities experiencing liner failures and leaks on newer LED and UV cured liners.”
While traditional CIPP lining systems use epoxy resins cured with steam, hot water or ambient air, newer liners utilize glass reinforced materials that are cured using UV light as a heating source and now, specially-formulated resins may be heated with LED lighting to cure up to five times faster than other methods.
"Just because a CIPP liner can be cured five times faster, doesn't mean it gives the needed water tightness that utility owners or their consulting engineers are expecting," stated Hansen.
Electro Scan’s machine-intelligent technology provides unambiguous and unbiased pipe leak testing results – minutes after CIPP installation and curing is completed. Test results provide leak locations and severities for full-length 360-degree pipes. Across dozens of CIPP suppliers, Electro Scan can consistently find and measure even the smallest pinholes.
A coupon sample of each CIPP liner installed in Germany is required to be tested at IKT laboratories, but since liner end pieces are not representative of full-length liner quality and does not provide water tightness testing results for each customer's re-connection, the same amount of rainwater can often enter through leaky customer connections limiting the benefits from Trenchless rehabilitation.
