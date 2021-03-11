Wildlife Commission Adopts Proposed Rules for 2021-22

RALEIGH, N.C. – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) reviewed proposed rule changes at its business meeting on Feb. 25. The Commissioners accepted 40 of the proposed changes related to wildlife management, inland fisheries and game lands for the 2021-22 seasons. The effective date for these regulations is Aug. 1, 2021.

During the open comment period, the Commission received input from constituents regarding the proposed changes, including over 1,500 comments about Sunday hunting on game lands. Commissioners carefully weighed all comments before voting on the rules.

Highlights of the rules adopted by Commissioners include:

Rules that changed from what was noticed and presented at the virtual public hearing include:

Public Mountain Trout Waters: Proposed boundary changes for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters on Big Pine Creek and Meadow Fork in Alleghany County were removed from consideration at the request of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Proposed boundary changes for Hatchery Supported Trout Waters on Big Pine Creek and Meadow Fork in Alleghany County were removed from consideration at the request of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Remote Trap Checking: Rule was edited for clarification about when and how traps must be checked.

Rule was edited for clarification about when and how traps must be checked. Wild Quail Management Areas: Changed contiguous acreage requirement from 1,500 acres to 500 acres. Added that a minimum of 225 acres or 15% of the land, whichever is greater, must be maintained in a year-round bobwhite quail habitat.

Changed contiguous acreage requirement from 1,500 acres to 500 acres. Added that a minimum of 225 acres or 15% of the land, whichever is greater, must be maintained in a year-round bobwhite quail habitat. Trapping on Game Lands: Clarified that food used by trappers may not be processed food products as defined in GS 113-294(r) and that certain feathers, hair, and bones do not need to be covered.

Clarified that food used by trappers may not be processed food products as defined in GS 113-294(r) and that certain feathers, hair, and bones do not need to be covered. Goose Creek Game Land: The rule was changed to prohibit the pursing or chasing of deer or bear with dogs for the purposes of training or hunting on the Beaufort County portion of Goose Creek Game Land except for that portion east of Smith Creek and south of Campbell Creek.

To view the full text of the proposed regulations, view the exhibits within the meeting agenda package.