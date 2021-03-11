Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (10 March 2021)

713 people have tested positive to the coronavirus disease, out of a sample size of 5,230.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 110,356.

The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,345,887.

Nairobi has 443 cases, Turkana 45, Kiambu 42, Nakuru 36, Meru 24, Kajiado 13, Machakos 13, Kisii 12, Uasin Gishu 10, Kisumu 9, Garissa 9, Siaya 8, Kilifi 7, Makueni 7, Busia 7, Kericho 5, Nyandarua 4, Kakamega 3, Taita Taveta 3, Kitui 2, Mombasa 2, Murang’a 2, Vihiga 2, Nyeri 1, Bungoma 1, Embu 1, Kirinyaga 1 and Kwale 1.

167 patients have recovered from the disease, 115 from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 52 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 87,903.

12 patients have succumbed to the disease pushing our cumulative fatalities to 1,898.

Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.

563 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide. 1,588 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

89 patients are in the ICU, 21 are on ventilatory support.

59 on supplemental oxygen.

9 patients are on observation.

28 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 26 of them in the general wards.

Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit.