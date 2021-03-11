Coronavirus - Malawi: COVID-19 update (10 March 2021)

New cases: 86 Total active cases: 7,022 Total currently admitted: 60 (5 new) Total number of tests conducted: 205,313 (690 new) Total confirmed cases: 32,614* Total recovered: 24,381 (690 new) New discharges from treatment units: 15 Total deaths: 1,077 (3 new)

*Out of these, 134 lost to follow-up.