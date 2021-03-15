The Riding Mowers Industry Increasingly Uses Robotic Lawnmowers

Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company's Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The launch of technically advanced lawn mowers, such as robotic lawnmowers is gaining popularity in the riding mowers robotic lawn mower market. Robotic lawnmowers have gained popularity, owing to their durability and great working efficiency. For instance, in May 2019, WORX has introduced two new Landroid robotic mowers that incorporate the latest features to enable the machines to mow lawns up to a quarter- and a half-acre. In January 2019, iRobot Corporation developed Terra and works based on Imprint smart mapping technology that can be operated through iRobot Home App.

The major players covered in TBRC’s lawn mowers market outlook are Deere and Company, American Honda Motor Co., MTD products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Husqvarna Group, The Toro Company, STIGA S.p.A., AriensCo, Briggs & Stratton, Hitachi Ltd., Global Garden Products, STIHL, Emak, Craftsnman, Mean Green Products, D&D Motor Systems Inc.

The global riding mowers market is expected to grow from $11.7 billion in 2020 to $12.46 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The ride-on mower market is expected to reach $15.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The riding mowers market covered in this report is segmented by type into rear engine riding mowers, tractors (includes lawn and garden tractors), zero turning radius (ZTR) mowers and by end user into residential, commercial, and by fuel type into gas-powered, propane-powered, electric-powered, cordless/battery, electric-corded.

Riding Mowers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides riding mowers market overview, forecast riding mowers market size and growth for the whole market, riding mowers market segments, and geographies, riding mowers market trends, riding mowers market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

