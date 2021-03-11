Global Oncology Peptide Cancer Therapeutics To Surpass USD 20 Billion By 2026

/EIN News/ -- Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market Will Be Driven By Improving Clinical Trial Landscape And Entry Of New Product In The Market Ay Kuick Research



DELHI, India, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Market, Drug Dosage, Price and Clinical Trials Insight 2026" Report highlights:

Global cancer Peptide Market Opportunity: > US$ 20 Billion By 2026

Price, Dosage, Sales Insight On 22 Marketed Cancer Peptides

Global Peptide Cancer Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview by Company, Country, Indication, Phase & Formulation

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 150 Cancer Peptides In Clinical Trials

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 20 Cancer Peptides Available In Market

Application of Peptides Therapeutics & Detection Methodology by Cancer

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-peptide-cancer-based-therapeutics-market-size-sales-forecast-anticancer-peptides-drugs-therapy-industry-imuno

Recent advancement in the field of cancer therapeutics led to the development of small peptide molecules which can easily penetrate through the tumor cells and exhibit cytotoxic activity. Rigorous actions made by researchers in the development of targeted therapy against cancer, has gained interest in the exploitation of peptides to cancer also. Although, peptides are available in the market for the treatment of various disease such as diabetes, cardiovascular but their role in cancer therapeutics has gained momentum in recent years. The rise in the number of deaths corresponding to cancer has urged for the development of novel therapeutic molecules in this field.

The remarkable property of the peptides to cross the blood brain barrier has attracted the researchers for the development of potential peptides targeting the receptors of various cancers. In addition to this, the high target ability, specificity and versatility of smaller peptides are also contributing in gaining interest to their therapeutic potential. Moreover, their relatively less cost of manufacturing has encouraged efforts by several pharmaceutical companies.

The increased interest of the researchers can also be validated by the approval of hormonal therapy in the treatment of breast and prostate cancer as well the approval of first peptide vaccine, Sipuleucel-T in the management of prostate cancer. The peptide therapy has been widely accepted which can be depicted by the great response of peptides drugs available in the market. The market is also gathering much more attention from the researchers as there is large number of novel drugs available which are currently under clinical trial. These are expected to bring breakthrough in the cancer therapeutics market in the coming years.

The use of peptides for the management of cancer has a promising future but the peptide drug therapeutics market is hindered by several challenges at present. Some of the key challenges which are associated with the market are their high manufacturing cost, limited oral bioavailability and low resistance to cleavage by serum proteases. However, the progress made by science and technology will overcome these challenges in next few years and the peptide drug market will witness a sharp growth in next few years.

Market participants such as AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott, Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. Geographically, North America is leading the world due to high acceptance of novel technology by the patients and healthcare. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to register considerable growth over the forecast period owing to their low cost of raw material, growing base of companies and increasing investment in research and development sector.

The global peptide therapeutic market is going to have sharp incline in the cancer therapeutics. The comprehensive nature of peptides is expected to deliver all the potential benefits which were in demand from last several years. The research on peptide cancer therapeutics is expected to witness a spark due to rising incidences of cancer and the increasing cost of other novel therapies. It is estimated that all the conventional market will receive a downfall with the considerable rise in novel therapy in future.

The report Peptide cancer therapeutics market provides insights into potential applications of therapeutic peptides in different cancers as well as currently market drugs approved for the management of cancer. In addition to this, the report also analyze the global peptide market by company, country, indication and drug formulation. Moreover, it also provides insights into the competitive landscape of companies which are holding a significant share in the market.

Contact:

Neeraj Chawla

Research Head

+91-981410366

neeraj@kuickresearch.com

https://www.kuickresearch.com/