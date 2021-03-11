Fred M. Allen reveals what led him to spread God’s Word from his boyhood in Texas to his missionary work in Zambia

‘From Cotton Fields to Mission Fields: Stories I Love to Tell’ released

/EIN News/ -- MESQUITE, Texas, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Initially, my life story’s intended audience was my family and close friends, but as I shared copies with others, I was pleased with many positive responses and suggestions that these stories should be published. I was given a column in a local weekly newspaper where my stories are printed. When I sent copies to my brother, Duane Allen, lead singer of the Oak Ridge Boys, he asked permission to post them on his Duane Allen fan page. Apparently, several readers liked the stories and suggested that I compile them into a book. Several of my family members encouraged me to pursue this, so now it has been brought to fruition, and I am excited about it,” Fred M. Allen states.

In “From Cotton Fields to Mission Fields: Stories I Love to Tell” (published by WestBow Press) Fred shares his stories about growing up on the farm in East Texas and following the calling of God that led him and his wife, Joy, to serve the Lord in Zambia, Africa. His stories and experiences offer insight into how a family of six survived in a world that is hungry for the story of Jesus. Stories that he and his wife experienced, while on the mission field, give readers a front-row seat to each and every part of his life.

“My brother, Fred, and his wife, Joy, dedicated their lives to the mission field to win souls by the saving grace of Jesus. Now, my ‘perfect’ brother shares these experiences in a way that will make you feel as if you were there as it happened. All his stories have a good moral to them. And most are stories of faith,” Duane says. “I learned about faith, family, and serving others from my parents, but my brother, Fred, set the example for me to follow.”

In his advanced years, Fred is amazed at the details he can remember that enable him to write stories such as these, and at age 85, he continues to write stories as God brings them to his mind. His sincere prayer is that these stories will brighten readers’ day, lighten their load, and bring them a breath of fresh air. For more details about this book, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/817856-from-cotton-fields-to-mission-fields

“From Cotton Fields to Mission Fields: Stories I Love to Tell”

By Fred M. Allen

About the Author

Fred M. Allen has served in churches in the United States of America and spent 27 years as a missionary in Zambia, Africa, where he developed indigenous music and youth ministries. He was instrumental in coordinating the digging of 14 water wells and hunger relief projects in Zambia. Upon retirement, he and his wife, Joy, were involved in a variety of ministries in Texas.

