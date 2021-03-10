Laughter Returns with First Virtual Comedy Show for Military

Operation Punchline Goes “Live” for Armed Forces Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- Joint Base Andrews, MD, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our world-wide, Military audience has gone the better part of a year without stand-up comedy tours, as well as the comics who make us laugh until it hurts. Comedian Slade Ham is helping to change that by delivering AFE’s first virtual comedy show this March.

Operation Punchline has been a longstanding effort, seeing legendary acts travel out from country to country, if only to bring one smile or laugh to an active duty audience members. For our first virtual, stand-up comedy show, Alonzo Bodden, George Lopez, Tammy Pescatelli, and George Wallace join Slade for a performance that can be watched by all military members wherever they are stationed. This marks AFE’s first live virtual event, altogether.

“What an incredible line-up,” remarks Slade. Every comic on this show has been out to one remote location and knows firsthand how much laughter makes a difference. All of this technology makes it possible for us to share in a way that wasn’t possible a few years ago.”

All the comics shared a message of thanks in preparation of the upcoming show. For Alonzo Bodden, “it is a chance to give back and thank those for the work they do and the sacrifices they make.” Tammy Pescatelli adds, “It is an honor to perform for our troops and my greater joy to make them laugh!” And George Lopez reminds us “we can’t be safe at home unless our troops are out there.” The legendary George Wallace is no stranger to Military comedy shows and tours either, “I used to go out there on a tour three times a year! … Can you believe that?”

The first 800 participants will be able to access the show using the link below, or by simply entering “992 3257 5037” as your Zoom meeting ID when logging in on March 13th, 2021 at 1500 ET .

bring this line-up to all those who tune in. Subscribe to our YouTube channel and click the “bell” to receive alerts for all our virtual concerts, shows, and performances. You’ll even catch Operation Punchline Live clips there after the initial show!

