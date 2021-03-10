Turning Point Therapeutics to Present New Preclinical Data For Three Drug Candidates at American Association For Cancer Research Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TPTX), a precision oncology company developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer, announced today that four abstracts featuring three of its drug candidates will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, which will convene virtually from April 10-14.



For lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, two poster presentations will highlight new preclinical combination data with MEK and MEK/Raf inhibitors, as well as repotrectinib’s potency against wildtype and TRKC A/B/C as compared to approved TRK inhibitors. For MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor, TPX-0022, the company will present preclinical data demonstrating potential utility in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. For its newest drug candidate, ALK-inhibitor TPX-0131, Turning Point will present preclinical potency data against ALK resistance mutations and in-vivo data demonstrating brain tissue penetration.

The four posters to be presented are:

Title: Repotrectinib increases effectiveness of MEK inhibitors in KRAS mutant cancer models

Abstract Number: 1104

Title: Molecular characteristics of repotrectinib that enable potent inhibition of TRK fusion proteins and broad mutant selectivity

Abstract Number: 1119

Title: TPX-0022, a potent MET/SRC/CSF1R inhibitor that modulates the tumor immune microenvironment in preclinical models

Abstract Number: 1444

Title: TPX-0131, a potent inhibitor of wild type ALK and a broad spectrum of both single and compound ALK resistance mutations

Abstract Number: 1469

AACR plans to make poster presentations available via its website on Sat., April 10, the first day of the virtual Annual Meeting.

About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of internally discovered investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company’s lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company’s pipeline of drug candidates also includes TPX-0022, targeting MET, CSF1R and SRC, which is being studied in a Phase 1 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in MET; TPX-0046, targeting RET, which is being studied in a Phase 1/2 trial of patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors harboring genetic alterations in RET; and TPX-0131, a next-generation ALK inhibitor currently pending IND submission. Turning Point’s next-generation kinase inhibitors are designed to bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than existing therapies, with a novel, compact structure that has demonstrated an ability to potentially overcome treatment resistance common with other kinase inhibitors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of Turning Point Therapeutics’ drug candidates, the results, conduct, progress and timing of Turning Point Therapeutics’ pre-clinical studies and plans regarding future development activities. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as “plans”, “will”, “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Turning Point Therapeutics’ current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with Turning Point Therapeutics’ business in general, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Turning Point’s business and the other risks described in Turning Point Therapeutics’ filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Turning Point Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

