Bob Wilkinson Ottawa Discusses the Apple Car and How It Could Change the Auto Industry
Bob Wilkinson Ottawa recently discussed the Apple car and how it could transform the auto industry.OTTAWA, ON, CANADA, March 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no longer a secret that Apple is working on vehicle tech. Reports are stating that the popular U.S.-based tech company is moving forward with plans to create a self-driving electric vehicle. Bob Wilkinson Ottawa recently discussed what we can expect from the Apple car and how it will shake up the auto industry.
"Reports are stating that Apple plans to work with an already-existing auto manufacturer in a tie-up agreement," Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa said. "The company plans to use a business model similar to what they use with the extremely successful iPhone."
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa added that the Apple vehicle is guaranteed to transform the auto industry. Self-driving vehicles are already in the works by other companies in the U.S., China, and beyond. However, an Apple vehicle is expected to be loaded with technologies that could alter key automobile components we've known for decades.
"Apple is expected to focus on the design of the car, not the production of the technology or the vehicle itself," Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa said. "Rumors state that the American tech company will outsource production to companies in Asia, particularly the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry."
Bob Wilkinson Ottawa stated that this is more of a horizontal integration business model as opposed to the auto industry's existing vertical integration model. Right now, vehicle manufacturers complete the entire process of creating a vehicle, include design, manufacturing, and more. Apple stepping away from the manufacturing process could lead other companies to do the same.
"Some automakers are dreading the rise of the Apple vehicle, because they believe all manufacturers will be expected to adopt this technology," Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa said. "There are fears that all vehicle technology will look the same, and certain companies cars will lose their individuality."
Bobby Wilkinson Ottawa added that Apple appears to be most focused on developing a quality self-driving system. He stated that we won't have to wait long to see what happens to the industry when the Apple car hits the streets. Self-driving systems for the vehicle are being tested right now and a vehicle launch is expected sometime between 2023 and 2025. In April of 2019, the California DMV stated that Apple had 69 self-driving vehicles registered and on the roads.
"We can expect to see more and more Apple vehicles on the road as the technology advances and the company nears a launch date," Bob Wilkinson Ottawa said. "But you'll have to keep your eyes peeled, as Apple is not a company to reveal secrets before an official launch."
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here