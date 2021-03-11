Face Mask Market growth continues because people are still wearing masks after getting vaccinated COVID
DONY Reusable and Antibacterial Face Mask Launches in Europe after Increased Demanded for Eco-Friendly Civilian Masks
Covid-19 vaccine implementation on a global scale will take the world one step closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We have Exclusive Distributors in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, Canada.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Specifically, even after vaccination with Covid-19, everyone needs to continue wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.
When people continue to wear masks and keep a distance of 2 meters from each other even after getting the Covid-19 vaccination, the people in the community will be safer.
When everyone does their part to stop the spread of the virus, including vaccinations, masking, and social distancing, putting an end to the pandemic is only a matter of time.
Why should people continue to take precautions against Covid-19 once they have been vaccinated?
1. The vaccine does not guarantee complete immunity:
Vaccines such as mRNA - currently under license, have been found to be only 95% effective against Covid-19. That means there is still a small chance humans could get infected.
So if vaccinated citizens are in an area with a high number of Covid-19 cases in the community, they need to continue to practice Covid-19 preventions.
Wearing a mask can limit a human's exposure to the virus, which will greatly reduce the risk of infection.
2. Individuals can spread Covid-19 to others nearby:
It is not clear whether people who have received the Covid-19 vaccine are able to spread the virus to others, even if they have no symptoms. Researchers are currently studying whether the vaccine prevents asymptomatic transmission of the virus.
If a citizen has been vaccinated, there may be enough virus in the nose or mouth to spread to the community. Until researchers confirm that this is not happening, wearing a mask will help protect people who have not been vaccinated in the community.
3. It takes time to achieve "community immunity":
In order for community immunity to help prevent the spread of Covid-19, a sufficient number of people should be vaccinated against the virus that causes the disease. It is still unclear what percentage of the population will need to be vaccinated to limit the spread of the virus in this way.
Some experts believe that community immunity can be achieved if 60-70% of the population is vaccinated. But others argue that vaccination rates need to be even higher for a community immunological effect.
At present, it is not known how many people have been vaccinated with Covid-19, so we have a long way to go before communities can achieve community immunity. Until community immunity is achieved, it is important for everyone to take actions to protect each other.
How to continue to protect the community?
For those reasons, it is important to continue to do everything possible to protect the community. It is important to continue to wear a mask and keep social distancing even if a citizen has received Covid-19 vaccination
That includes continuing to:
• Wear a mask over the nose and mouth in public places
• Keep a distance of 2 meters from others
• Limit time spent in enclosed spaces, especially in poorly ventilated areas
• Avoid crowds and close contact
• Wash the hands often
But where can people find reliable face masks?
Nowadays, medical masks are inseparable from us since the outbreak of Covid-19. In terms of reuse criteria, there are 2 types of masks: reusable and disposable masks. Medical masks for single-use usually have 1-3 layers, recommended by the manufacturer to be used only once. If this type of mask is reused, its effectiveness will be greatly reduced.
Also because of the constant need to change, this mask is not eco-friendly, and that it is also not friendly with your budget!
That's why Dony Garment - the leading manufacturer of face masks in Vietnam is intrigued to develop a reusable fabric mask, with great protection features so that you and the community can slow down the spread of Covid-19 together.
“The Dony Mask offers unbelievable protection from COVID-19 and other viruses, and it is very comfortable to wear. We know health professionals are going to embrace this product because of the many benefits associated with it and because this mask is affordable.” - said Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment.
Dony Mask fights bacteria and viruses with 3 protective layers:
+ Dony Mask has 3 layers of cloth including a waterproof and droplet-proof layer, filter layer, and antibacterial layer that can prevent bacteria invasion up to 99.9%. Our products have all proven their capabilities in real-time.
+ Dony Mask packaging is sterilized with the E.O technology
+ Dony Masks are packed in specialized sterilized packaging. All the packaging undergo Ethylene Oxide Sterilization to kill bacteria and viruses. Dony Garment sterilized masks, protective gear, and related medical instruments have to process through Ethylene Oxide Sterilization.
+ The design of the Dony Mask is carefully researched to always fit the user's face to eliminate the gap for the virus to invade. One of Dony Masks’ features is keeping the user well-ventilated.
Each day, large quantities of Dony Masks are made with top-notch standards as every Dony Mask is made with strict quality control. All Dony Mask manufacturing facilities have standard certificates and test results from companies from around the globe.
Dony Mask is an anti-Covid-19 product that was honored on reputable global media such as FOX, ABC, NBC, USATODAY, YAHOO NEWS, MARKETWATCH, MONEYCOMPASS, STREET INSIDER… In June 2020, Dony Garment donated 100,000 anti-Covid-19 masks for people in need in the USA. The US, France, and Australian importers sent great praise to Dony Masks as it was shipped worldwide.
Dony Garment has advanced manufacturing facilities and a production team with long-term experience in the garment industry. Additionally, Dony Garment can produce up to 275,000 Dony Masks in just one day!
“All of Dony Mask products are sterilized by E.O. gas before reaching consumers, to ensure that the mask products are free from virus and bacteria.”
In conclusion
The most important thing for the community after a wide-ranging vaccination is that everyone must continue on with their duties to curb this spread. The mask is our strongest line of defense against this deadly disease. Wearing a mask means saving a life!
Henry Pham
Dony Garment
+84 985310123
quanganh@dony.vn
DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)