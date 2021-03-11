Robert Tweed Discusses Healthy Habits That Will Boost Your Energy
Robert Tweed Discusses Healthy Habits That Will Boost Your EnergySAN MARINO, CA, USA, March 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to boost your energy? Business guru Robert Tweed, also known as Rusty Tweed, is going to share how he maintains high energy levels throughout the day.
For many people, energy is hard to come by. Falling and staying asleep is difficult for a lot of folks, and even if you do get your needed sleep, you may still find yourself tired throughout the day. Robert Tweed has enjoyed a long and successful business career, and he argues that maintaining energy is one of his secrets to success.
“Energy is very important,” Robert Tweed notes, “if you’re energized, you’re going to be more focused and more capable. That pays dividends day-in and day-out. By setting the right habits now, you can build an energetic foundation for your career and personal efforts.”
Many people turn to caffeine for energy. Used appropriately, caffeine can provide energy and focus. However, caffeine can also cause hard crashes, leaving you extremely tired as the day goes on.
“I enjoy my occasional cup of coffee,” Rusty Tweed says, “but it’s smart to sip on caffeine and to limit its use. This will help you avoid hard crashes. Further, if you use caffeine as a crutch, drinking it constantly, it’ll become less effective.”
Reducing stress can help you maintain more consistent energy throughout the day. If you’re constantly stressed, you may feel worn out even if you get a lot of sleep. Taking a few minutes here and there to take some deep breaths to calm your nerves is wise. Identifying and reducing stress-causing factors is also smart.
Diet is important for energy too. Many experts now recommend that you eat foods with a low glycemic index. These foods feature sugars that are absorbed slowly but steadily, which can help you maintain energy levels long after you finished your meal.
So consider starting your day with a piece of fruit with a low glycemic index, such as an apple or orange
Robert Tweed Talks About Getting a Good Night’s Sleep
When it comes to energy, rest is perhaps the most important single factor. A good night’s sleep will help you enjoy energy throughout the day. Still, roughly a quarter of the American population suffers from insomnia each year.
“Sleep is important,” Robert Tweed notes, “but getting a good night’s sleep is often easier said than done. Reducing stress and avoiding caffeine after lunch may help you fall asleep. Exercise is great too, a long walk after work or during your lunch break may help you fall asleep more easily.”
Some people turn to prescription drugs and alcohol to fall asleep. However, this can be a bad idea as the quality of your sleep may be affected. Alcohol can knock you out, but the quality of sleep you get will be poor, which can leave you tired no matter how many hours you slept.
“If you need help falling asleep, try to avoid alcohol and prescription pills. Try chamomile tea and natural melatonin supplements instead,” Robert Tweed says. “These options, in my experience, can help you fall asleep without ruining the quality of your rest.”
