James Paterek Examines Keeping a Workplace Healthy With Exercise
EINPresswire.com/ -- James Paterek is focused on keeping his employees as healthy as possible by utilizing various techniques to help them obtain and maintain their optimal weight and stay in shape. This process is essential because it can cut down on healthcare costs and employee downtime. James L. Paterek has utilized many of these techniques to provide his employees with the chance to get into shape and stay healthy.
Ways James Paterek Helps Employees Stay Healthy
Over the years, James Paterek has utilized many different techniques to keep his employees happy and healthy. For instance, he has created an incentive program that rewards employees who sign up to shed some pounds and tone-up. The incentive here can be small, James Paterek says, such as a small gift card, a gym membership, or a little money that helps your employees feel appreciated for all their hard work.
Change Up Your Cafe Menu
You are what you eat! If you have a cafe or a restaurant on your business site, try to change the menu to be healthier. For instance, James Paterek suggests adding vegetables and fruits to a menu and even vegetarian options that employees can enjoy. James Paterek also suggests giving out healthy snacks the way nature makes it, such as carrots, celery, radishes, raw nuts, as well as Juicing with veggies and fruits to employees throughout the day to keep their metabolism high and get the employee to their desired weight. James Paterek's mother, Raffaella, was a natural food advocate and loved Jack LaLanne, who once said, "if it's manmade, spit it out" and "everything you do in life, I don't care, good or bad -- don't blame God, don't blame the devil, don't blame me, blame you. You control everything! The thoughts you think, the words you utter, the foods you eat, the exercise you do. Everything is controlled by you." LaLanne practiced what he preached and worked out every day, and ate the way "God made it" living until 96 years old. Remember LaLanne created the first mass-marketed juicer decades ago. Although LaLanne is before my time, his advice is valid and works today - and remember he was the first person to mass-market a juicer.
James L. Paterek Says: Start Exercising
Group exercise is critical, James Paterek says, because it can help your employees stay focused on their overall health in a way that is hard to do otherwise. Exercise should never be forced on a person, but there should be a handful of group exercises or yoga throughout the day, James Paterek says. Those who don't want to exercise may want to consider at-desk activities to help stay active.
Consider At-Desk Exercises
If your employees don't want to exercise with you, James Paterek suggests teaching them desk exercises, such as various hand lifts, leg kicks, and other movements that help them stay active and healthy. These simple routines can be done by just about anybody, James Paterek says, and can be integrated into multiple steps that can make it easy to get into shape without stopping work. Another tool that Paterek uses himself is an adjustable height standing desk. When you stand, you burn up to 200 calories per hour as opposed to sitting. Standing desks are inexpensive and come in many varieties; however, if your company already has desks in place, then a desktop raiser or topper would be a great alternative. The idea is to get up on your feet!
Hold Simple Classes
James Paterek has found that many people don't realize that they have lousy eating or exercise habits. If you hold a simple class where you discuss how to exercise more effectively, you can help your employees stay in shape. James L. Paterek suggests holding cooking classes and nutritional courses that help teach employees how to handle their day-to-day cooking needs better. One should keep in mind, weight loss is generally 75 percent diet and 25 percent exercise.
Create Fun Outdoor Activities
Lastly, James Paterek suggests having outdoor activities that engage your whole workplace. For example, biking expeditions, hikes, canoe trips, mountain climbing, softball, basketball, and much more can all engage your workplace and keep them healthy. Even better, it helps bring people together by putting them in a group scenario where it is easier for them to interact and get to know each other as people. Getting outdoors with your employees builds team spirit and ultimately makes your employees enjoy their job.
James Paterek
Ways James Paterek Helps Employees Stay Healthy
Over the years, James Paterek has utilized many different techniques to keep his employees happy and healthy. For instance, he has created an incentive program that rewards employees who sign up to shed some pounds and tone-up. The incentive here can be small, James Paterek says, such as a small gift card, a gym membership, or a little money that helps your employees feel appreciated for all their hard work.
Change Up Your Cafe Menu
You are what you eat! If you have a cafe or a restaurant on your business site, try to change the menu to be healthier. For instance, James Paterek suggests adding vegetables and fruits to a menu and even vegetarian options that employees can enjoy. James Paterek also suggests giving out healthy snacks the way nature makes it, such as carrots, celery, radishes, raw nuts, as well as Juicing with veggies and fruits to employees throughout the day to keep their metabolism high and get the employee to their desired weight. James Paterek's mother, Raffaella, was a natural food advocate and loved Jack LaLanne, who once said, "if it's manmade, spit it out" and "everything you do in life, I don't care, good or bad -- don't blame God, don't blame the devil, don't blame me, blame you. You control everything! The thoughts you think, the words you utter, the foods you eat, the exercise you do. Everything is controlled by you." LaLanne practiced what he preached and worked out every day, and ate the way "God made it" living until 96 years old. Remember LaLanne created the first mass-marketed juicer decades ago. Although LaLanne is before my time, his advice is valid and works today - and remember he was the first person to mass-market a juicer.
James L. Paterek Says: Start Exercising
Group exercise is critical, James Paterek says, because it can help your employees stay focused on their overall health in a way that is hard to do otherwise. Exercise should never be forced on a person, but there should be a handful of group exercises or yoga throughout the day, James Paterek says. Those who don't want to exercise may want to consider at-desk activities to help stay active.
Consider At-Desk Exercises
If your employees don't want to exercise with you, James Paterek suggests teaching them desk exercises, such as various hand lifts, leg kicks, and other movements that help them stay active and healthy. These simple routines can be done by just about anybody, James Paterek says, and can be integrated into multiple steps that can make it easy to get into shape without stopping work. Another tool that Paterek uses himself is an adjustable height standing desk. When you stand, you burn up to 200 calories per hour as opposed to sitting. Standing desks are inexpensive and come in many varieties; however, if your company already has desks in place, then a desktop raiser or topper would be a great alternative. The idea is to get up on your feet!
Hold Simple Classes
James Paterek has found that many people don't realize that they have lousy eating or exercise habits. If you hold a simple class where you discuss how to exercise more effectively, you can help your employees stay in shape. James L. Paterek suggests holding cooking classes and nutritional courses that help teach employees how to handle their day-to-day cooking needs better. One should keep in mind, weight loss is generally 75 percent diet and 25 percent exercise.
Create Fun Outdoor Activities
Lastly, James Paterek suggests having outdoor activities that engage your whole workplace. For example, biking expeditions, hikes, canoe trips, mountain climbing, softball, basketball, and much more can all engage your workplace and keep them healthy. Even better, it helps bring people together by putting them in a group scenario where it is easier for them to interact and get to know each other as people. Getting outdoors with your employees builds team spirit and ultimately makes your employees enjoy their job.
James Paterek
Paterek & Company
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn