Drilling at Red Chris Intersects 198 Metres Grading 0.89 g/t Gold and 0.83% Copper

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports Red Chris drilling has discovered new zones of higher grade mineralization to the south of the South Boundary Fault and east of the East zone. This is a significant development at Red Chris, as historically the South Boundary Fault was assumed to act as the limit of the Porphyry Deposit to the south and east.

An important new zone of higher grade mineralization has been discovered within what has been termed the East Ridge zone, which was interpreted to be a potential off-set extension of the Red Chris deposit. The new discovery hole is located 300 metres east of the current limit of drilling in the East zone. Discovery drill hole RC678 returned 198 metres grading 0.89 g/t gold and 0.83% copper from 800 metres, including 76 metres grading 1.8 g/t gold and 1.5% copper from 908 metres. The new intercept is open in all directions. The style of mineralization and grade tenor is similar to that seen in the highest grade pods from the East zone. The intercept, a 300 metre step out east of the East zone, is located south of the South Boundary Fault and continues to extend the porphyry corridor to the east. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralization is underway.

Drilling at the East zone has again intersected further higher grade mineralization south of the South Boundary Fault. Drill hole RC677 returned 524 metres grading 0.37 g/t gold and 0.39% copper from 528 metres, including 156 metres grading 0.71 g/t gold and 0.59% copper from 638 metres. This interval includes 10 metres grading 1.5 g/t gold and 0.88% copper from 784 metres which is located on the underexplored side of the South Boundary Fault. This drilling is located approximately 300 metres west of East Ridge zone along the south side of the fault, which together may represent an important new extension of the Red Chris Porphyry deposit. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of these zones is underway.

In the Main zone, drilling has confirmed the potential to outline additional zones of mineralization beneath and to the south west of the current limits of the open pit. Results from drill hole RC675, which followed up historic results south west of the Main zone pit, returned 438 metres grading 0.32 g/t gold and 0.41% copper from 264 metres, including 30 metres grading 0.57 g/t gold and 0.77% copper from 340 metres. The mineralization is located immediately adjacent to the South Boundary Fault and is open at depth and along strike to the west. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this potential mineralization is underway.

Approximately 50,000 metres of exploration drilling is planned for 2021. During the second quarter, the number of drill rigs operating on site is expected to increase from six to eight. Drilling is planned to follow up on the intercepts noted in this release.

Significant Red Chris Intercepts:

Drill Holes From (m) To (m) Width (m) Gold (g/t) Copper (%) RC675 264 702 438 0.32 0.41 including 340 370 30 0.57 0.77 RC677 528 1052 524 0.37 0.39 including 638 794 156 0.71 0.59 including 784 794 10 1.5 0.88 RC678 800 998 198 0.89 0.83 including 884 988 104 1.5 1.3 including 908 984 76 1.8 1.5

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial VP Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program and has reviewed this news release. Red Chris samples for the drilling reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Cross section and plan view maps are available on imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia. Imperial also holds a 45.3% interest in the Ruddock Creek lead/zinc property.

