Mark the Pandemic’s Anniversary by Preparing for the “New Normal”

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 10th marks a year of living with fear and uncertainty because of COVID-19. Our lives were changed, and for many of us, those changes were dramatic. A year later, as many cities reopen or cautiously prepare to reopen, there are signs we may not return to what used to be "normal."

Licensed psychologist and president of The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Michele Nealon, Psy.D. offers advice to help prepare for the “new normal.”

“I think the one thing we can be certain of is that our lives will not go back to the normal we were used to before the pandemic,” explained Dr. Nealon. “The uncertainty around what the new normal will look like can be scary, but if we think about it, we’ve learned a lot during this time. We can mark this anniversary by remembering and leveraging what we’ve learned, so we can get ready for what’s next.”

Dr. Nealon offers the following guidance to help prepare for the next stage.

Remember that mental health is as important as physical health. COVID-19 took a toll on our mental health. The uncertainty and loss of normalcy caused stress and anxiety for everyone. Implementing self-care practices helped some, but a lot of us needed more and reached out for professional help. Continue to prioritize your mental health.

Embrace the unknown. Accept that change is always going to happen, we don’t know what we don’t know and there are some things we have no control over. Acceptance can bring peace of mind.

Set realistic expectations. You can’t plan for or control everything – cut yourself some slack and be realistic about the possibility of getting some things right and some things wrong.

Establish timeframes. Think forward to a certain date and sketch out what you might need to accomplish between now and then.

Know that burnout is a bigger factor now. The pandemic proved how quickly we can become mentally and physically depleted. Learn how to recognize early signs of it and practice prevention.

Grieve when you need to. Death is not the only loss worth grieving. We can grieve the loss of control, security and safety, time, and the rituals to celebrate milestones. Grieving these things are normal and necessary for moving forward.

Realize that you can manage re-entry anxiety. Experiencing anxiety or nervousness about going out into a changed world is normal and it can be managed so that we are able to accept change and function.

Cultivate adaptability. Adaptability can be learned and is a great coping skill in times of change. Use it during this new normal where change will still be a factor.

“Yet another transitional chapter is coming for all of us,” said Dr. Nealon. “We should allow ourselves to start thinking about that and preparing for it now.”

For more resources, go to: www.thechicagoschool.edu/insight

About The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

Integrating theory with hands-on experience, The Chicago School of Professional Psychology provides education rooted in a commitment to innovation, service, and community for thousands of diverse students across the United States and globally. Founded in 1979, the nonprofit, regionally accredited university now features campuses in iconic locations across the country (Chicago, Southern California, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Dallas) and online. To spark positive change in the world where it matters most, The Chicago School has continued to expand its educational offerings beyond the field of psychology to offer more than 20 degrees and certificates in the professional fields of health services, nursing, education, counseling, business, and more. Through its engaged professional model of education, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and an extensive network of domestic and international professional partnerships, The Chicago School’s students receive real-world training opportunities that reflect their future careers. The Chicago School is also a proud affiliate of TCS, a nonprofit system of colleges advancing student success and community impact. To learn more, visit www.thechicagoschool.edu.

Lisa Riley The Chicago School of Professional Psychology (312)646-9130 lriley@thechicagoschool.edu