Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Pricing of $300 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2028 and $200 million Senior Notes due 2028

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) today announced that it successfully priced its previously announced offering of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the "Additional Notes"). In addition, CDI announced the pricing of a $300 million senior secured Term Loan B (the "Term Loan B") due 2028. The Additional Notes were priced at 103.25% of the principal amount and the Term Loan B was priced at LIBOR plus 200 basis points.



The offering of the Additional Notes is expected to close on March 17th, 2021, and the Term Loan B is expected to close concurrently with the Additional Notes, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Additional Notes will be issued as additional notes under an indenture dated as of December 27, 2017 pursuant to which the Company previously issued $500 million in aggregate principal amount of its 4.75% senior notes due 2028 (the “Existing Notes”). The Additional Notes will have identical terms to the Existing Notes, other than the issue date and the issue price and will be treated as a single class of notes with the Existing Notes for all purposes under the indenture.

CDI intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of the Term Loan B, to (i) repay indebtedness outstanding under its revolving credit facility, including indebtedness incurred in connection with the offering of the Additional Notes and CDI’s entry into the Term Loan B, (ii) fund related transaction fees and expenses, and (iii) for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

