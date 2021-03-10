Malvern Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- PAOLI, Pa., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLVF) (the “Company”), the parent company of Malvern Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today reported operating results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 amounted to $2.3 million, or $0.30 per fully diluted common share, compared with net income of $785,000, or $0.10 per fully diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increases in net income and diluted earnings per share from the first quarter of 2019 were primarily due to a decrease in provision for loan losses. Provision for loan losses for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $1.6 million lower than in the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Annualized return on average assets (“ROAA”) was 0.74 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 0.26 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, and annualized return on average equity (“ROAE”) was 6.38 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared with 2.19 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2019.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create an unprecedented environment. While we are seeing bright spots as business activity resumes, the economic outlook is still uncertain. We do not take for granted the segments of the market that have exhibited some return to normalcy as the operating environment is still fragile. To that end, we continue to identify and proactively address credit issues, sustain good core operating income and adapt our business model to challenges and opportunities,” commented Anthony C. Weagley, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Ongoing Impact of COVID–19

The Company continues to take the necessary steps to protect the health and well-being of both its employees and clients, and to assist clients who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company also continues to focus on meeting the needs of its client base during the pandemic by maintaining close communication with both individual and commercial customers and considering deferral extensions on an as-needed and case-by-case basis.

There remains significant uncertainty about COVID-19, including the extent and duration of the impact on individuals, communities and the Company. While it is not possible to know at this time the full impact that COVID-19 will have on the Company’s operations, the Company will continue to disclose potentially material items of which it is aware.

Loan Deferrals

The Bank continues to provide payment deferrals and forbearances to business customers and mortgage customers that are experiencing hardship because of the effects of COVID-19. At December 31, 2020, the Company had 16 COVID-19-related modified loan deferrals totaling approximately $68.9 million (down approximately $75.9 million or 52% from 43 COVID-19-related modified loan deferrals totaling approximately $144.8 million at September 30, 2020). At March 8, 2021, the Company had seven COVID-19-related modified loan deferrals totaling $1.9 million or 0.2% of total loans. Of the remaining $1.9 million of loan deferrals, approximately $1.5 million or 79% of the deferrals are paying the contractual interest payments.

Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) Loans

The Company participated in the initial paycheck protection program, (“PPP”) when the program was officially launched by the SBA and Treasury Department under the CARES Act. Recognizing the significance of operational risk that this portfolio of loans poses, and the continued complexity and uncertainty surrounding evolving regulatory pronouncements regarding various aspects of the PPP, management reviewed several options for continued servicing of the PPP loan portfolio through forgiveness and beyond. After thoughtful consideration, the Company concluded that it is in the best interests of both the Bank and our PPP borrowers that the loans be serviced by an organization that has the servicing infrastructure in place to support the significant volume and short timeframe involved in the complex and evolving PPP forgiveness process. In that regard, in mid-December, the Bank sold substantially all of its PPP loans to a seasoned and experienced non-bank lender and servicer of SBA loans. In connection with the sale, the Company recognized a $202,000 net gain on the sale of approximately $19.7 million of PPP loans, which was recorded as non-interest income for the period ended December 31, 2020. We are currently working with the same third party in order for our customers to be able to participate in the updated PPP loan program adopted as part of the COVID-19 stimulus bill enacted in December 2020 as part of the 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Statement of Income Highlights at December 31, 2020

Net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 2.62 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 2.33 percent for the prior year’s quarter ended December 31, 2019 and 2.38 percent in the sequential quarter ended September 30, 2020. These increases were driven by the reduction in interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in interest-earning assets. On a linked quarter basis, the average yield on interest-earning assets increased 15 basis points and the total cost of funds decreased 15 basis points, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 18 basis points.





Net interest income increased $416,000, or 6.0 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019. The increase in net interest income was mainly attributable to a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in interest income. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased $584,000, or 8.7 percent, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in net interest income was mainly attributable to a $328,000 decrease in interest expense and a $256,000 increase in interest income.





The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $550,000 during the three-month period ended December 31, 2020. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $10.6 million, primarily to impairments related to one New York City commercial real estate loan that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.





Linked Quarter Financial Ratios

(unaudited)



As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Return on average assets (1) 0.74 % (1.15 %) 0.47 % 0.61 % 0.26 % Return on average equity (1) 6.38 % (9.54 %) 4.06 % 5.29 % 2.19 % Net interest margin (1) 2.62 % 2.38 % 2.28 % 2.24 % 2.33 % Loans / deposits ratio 111.33 % 116.62 % 117.93 % 111.02 % 106.59 % Shareholders’ equity / total assets 11.73 % 11.64 % 11.92 % 11.58 % 11.40 % Efficiency ratio 58.3

% 61.5 % 66.7 % 59.8

% 60.3

% Book value per common share $ 18.83 $ 18.47 $ 18.86 $ 18.67 $ 18.48





____________________ (1) Annualized.





Linked Quarter Income Statement Data

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



For the quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Net interest income $ 7,304 $ 6,720 $ 6,631 $ 6,793 $ 6,888 Provision for loan losses 550 7,400 435 625 2,150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,754 (680 ) 6,196 6,168 4,738 Other income 1,224 692 389 964 443 Other expense 4,972 4,558 4,684 4,638 4,422 Income before income tax expense 3,006 (4,546 ) 1,901 2,494 759 Income tax expense (benefit) 733 (1,043 ) 447 586 (26 ) Net income $ 2,273 $ (3,503 ) $ 1,454 $ 1,908 $ 785 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.30 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.19 $ 0.25 $ 0.10 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,525,808 7,522,199 7,538,375 7,663,771 7,665,842 Diluted 7,526,376 7,522,360 7,538,375 7,663,771 7,665,842



Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $416,000, or 6.0 percent, from $6.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The NIM on an annualized basis increased from 2.33 for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 to 2.62 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, NIM increased by 29 basis points to 2.62 percent, as compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. This increase was primarily driven by the decrease in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, which decreased by 67 basis points compared to the first fiscal quarter of 2020.

Total Interest Income

For the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, total interest income was $10.6 million and $11.8 million, respectively. Average interest-earning assets decreased $71.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019, while the average yield on interest-earning assets declined 19 basis points when compared to the same period in 2019. The average yield was primarily affected by the Federal Reserve Board’s zero rate policy.

Interest Expense

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, interest expense decreased by $1.7 million, or 33.5 percent, to $3.3 million, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The decrease in interest expense on deposits is primarily attributable to a decrease of $56.5 million in certificates of deposits, and a 67 basis point decrease in the rate on interest-bearing deposits.

The annualized average rate of total interest-bearing liabilities decreased 15 basis points to 1.30 percent for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to 1.45% for the fourth (September 30, 2020) fiscal quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the average balance of total interest-bearing liabilities increased by $13.7 million, reflecting an increase in the average balance of total interest-bearing deposit accounts of $12.0 million and an increase in the average balance of borrowings of $1.7 million, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Other Income

Other income increased $781,000, or 176.3 percent, during the first fiscal quarter of 2021 compared with the first fiscal quarter of 2020. The increase in other income was primarily due to increases of $401,000 in net gains on sale of loans which includes $202,000 on the gain on sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans and $355,000 in net gains on sale of investments. The gain on sale of loans was a result of a strategic effort to originate and sell residential loans in this low interest rate environment. The net gain on sale of investments resulted from managing and optimizing portfolio activity in the ordinary course of business.

Other Expense

Other expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 increased $550,000, or 12.4 percent, when compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily due to increases of $222,000 in professional fees associated with legal, accounting, and audit expenses. Other increases included $147,000 in salaries and employee benefits due to normal increases to salary and benefits to support overall franchise growth, $125,000 in other operating expenses, and $79,000 in federal deposit insurance premium expense.

Income Taxes

The Company recorded $733,000 in income tax expense during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to $26,000 in income tax benefit during the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The effective tax rates for the Company for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were 24.4 percent and (3.4) percent, respectively. During the quarter ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded discrete items that reduced the effective tax rate.

Statement of Condition Highlights at December 31, 2020

Total assets stood at $1.221 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $12.6 million, or 1.0 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.

Deposits totaled $900.5 million at December 31, 2020, an increase of $9.6 million, or 1.1 percent, compared to September 30, 2020.

Non-performing assets (“NPAs”) were 1.87 percent of total assets at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, Excluding one OREO property of $5.8 million, NPAs were 1.39 percent of total assets at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total non-performing loans was 76.6 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 74.1 percent at September 30, 2020.



Subsequent to December 31, 2020, on January 4, 2021, a $6.6 million non-accrual TDR commercial real estate loan was returned to accruing status. The loan is performing in accordance with its modified terms and has a positive payment history. Had this occurred prior to December 31, 2020, it would have reduced non-accrual loans from $16.2 million to $9.6 million and total non-performing assets from $22.8 million to $16.2 million and non-performing assets from 1.87 to 1.33 percent of total assets at December 31, 2020.



The Company’s ratio of shareholders’ equity to total assets was 11.73 percent at December 31, 2020, compared to 11.64 percent at September 30, 2020.

Book value per common share amounted to $18.83 at December 31, 2020, compared to $18.47 at September 30, 2020.





Linked Quarter Statement of Condition Data

(in thousands, unaudited)



At quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Cash and due from depository institutions $ 83,764 $ 16,386 $ 30,653 $ 1,829 $ 1,337 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 25,458 45,053 28,291 124,239 158,465 Investment securities, available for sale, at fair value 35,224 31,541 33,245 21,839 23,723 Investment securities held to maturity 14,161 14,970 15,921 18,046 20,578 Restricted stock, at cost 9,327 9,622 9,766 10,913 11,115 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 990,346 1,026,894 1,032,318 1,007,132 996,879 OREO 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 4,051 3,677 5,680 4,121 4,061 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 2,479 2,638 2,799 2,959 3,119 Property and equipment, net 6,154 6,274 6,355 6,476 6,594 Deferred income taxes, net 3,601 3,680 3,103 2,974 2,806 Bank-owned life insurance 25,564 25,400 20,270 20,144 20,018 Other assets 14,999 16,344 13,873 13,869 8,341 Total assets $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 $ 1,208,070 $ 1,240,337 $ 1,262,832 Deposits $ 900,465 $ 890,906 $ 884,444 $ 915,900 $ 943,819 FHLB advances 130,000 130,000 130,000 133,000 133,000 Secured borrowings — 4,225 4,225 4,225 4,250 Other borrowings 5,000 — — — — Subordinated debt 24,816 24,776 24,737 24,697 24,658 Operating lease liabilities 2,512 2,671 2,824 2,976 3,128 Other liabilities 14,865 15,104 18,309 16,389 10,442 Shareholders’ equity 143,266 140,593 143,531 143,150 143,535 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 $ 1,208,070 $ 1,240,337 $ 1,262,832



The following table sets forth the Company’s consolidated average statement of condition for the quarters presented.





Condensed Consolidated Average Statement of Condition

(in thousands, unaudited)

For the quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Investment securities $ 59,135 $ 48,549 $ 43,349 $ 40,165 $ 40,855 Interest-bearing cash accounts 21,690 27,996 76,828 148,580 122,234 Loans 1,032,483 1,045,595 1,033,246 1,015,017 1,010,979 Allowance for loan losses (12,462 ) (11,071 ) (10,618 ) (9,756 ) (10,095 ) All other assets 123,919 107,512 85,169 63,434 62,341 Total assets $ 1,224,765 $ 1,218,581 $ 1,227,974 $ 1,257,440 $ 1,226,314 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 48,152 $ 49,139 $ 46,450 $ 41,916 $ 41,716 Interest-bearing deposits 854,649 842,727 852,330 892,583 864,317 FHLB advances 130,000 130,000 136,121 133,000 133,000 Other short-term borrowings 5,918 4,250 4,526 4,525 4,250 Subordinated debt 24,794 24,760 24,719 24,680 24,641 Other liabilities 18,689 20,853 20,509 16,440 14,805 Shareholders’ equity 142,563 146,852 143,319 144,296 143,585 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,224,765 $ 1,218,581 $ 1,227,974 $ 1,257,440 $ 1,226,314



Deposits

The following table reflects the composition of the Company’s deposits as of the dates indicated.





(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Demand: Non-interest-bearing $ 49,264 $ 50,422 $ 47,443 $ 42,874 $ 41,273 Interest-bearing 303,535 303,682 277,238 291,191 327,956 Savings 46,531 45,072 43,702 43,550 40,908 Money market 303,796 277,711 281,419 280,173 279,883 Time 197,339 214,019 234,642 258,112 253,799 Total deposits $ 900,465 $ 890,906 $ 884,444 $ 915,900 $ 943,819



Loans

Total net loans amounted to $990.3 million at December 31, 2020 compared to $1.027 billion at September 30, 2020, for a net decrease of $36.5 million or 3.6 percent for the period. The allowance for loan losses amounted to $13.0 million, or 1.30 percent of total loans at December 31, 2020 and $12.4 million or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans at September 30, 2020. Average loan balances for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totaled $1.032 billion as compared to $1.046 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, representing a 0.95 percent decrease.

At the end of the first fiscal quarter of 2021, the gross loan portfolio remained weighted toward two primary components: commercial and the core residential portfolio, with commercial loans accounting for 66.4 percent and single-family residential real estate loans accounting for 23.2 percent. Construction and development loans amounted to 7.6 percent and consumer loans represented 2.8 percent of the gross loan portfolio at such date. The decrease in the gross loan portfolio at December 31, 2020 compared to September 30, 2020 primarily reflected decreases of $12.2 million in commercial loans net of the sale of $19.7 million of PPP loans, $9.6 million in residential mortgage loans, and $2.8 million in consumer loans, which were partially offset by an increase of $7.8 million in construction and development loans

The following table reflects the Company’s loan portfolio composition (excluding loans held for sale) as of the dates indicated.





(in thousands, unaudited)

At quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Residential Mortgage $ 232,481 $ 242,090 $ 246,215 $ 240,633 $ 234,738 Construction and Development: Residential and commercial 73,000 65,703 56,999 52,313 49,095 Land 3,648 3,110 3,535 3,579 3,625 Total construction and development 76,648 68,813 60,534 55,892 52,720 Commercial: Commercial real estate 478,808 495,398 506,180 515,692 525,745 Farmland 7,378 7,517 7,531 7,537 7,563 Multi-family 67,457 67,767 66,416 59,978 43,473 Commercial and industrial 101,852 116,584 115,899 96,574 99,494 Other 10,010 10,142 8,397 7,604 8,569 Total commercial 665,505 697,408 704,423 687,385 684,844 Consumer: Home equity lines of credit 16,389 17,128 18,097 18,441 18,372 Second mortgages 9,097 10,711 11,704 12,393 13,179 Other 2,388 2,851 2,074 2,112 2,160 Total consumer 27,874 30,690 31,875 32,946 33,711 Total loans 1,002,508 1,039,001 1,043,047 1,016,856 1,006,013 Deferred loan costs, net 873 326 338 832 828 Allowance for loan losses (13,035 ) (12,433 ) (11,067 ) (10,556 ) (9,962 ) Loans Receivable, net $ 990,346 $ 1,026,894 $ 1,032,318 $ 1,007,132 $ 996,879



At December 31, 2020, the Company had $115.7 million in overall undisbursed loan commitments, which consisted primarily of available usage from active construction facilities, unused commercial lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Asset Quality

Non-accrual loans totaled $16.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $16.7 million at September 30, 2020. The portfolio of non-accrual loans at December 31, 2020 was comprised of two commercial real estate loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $14.0 million, fourteen residential mortgage loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $1.9 million, and eleven consumer loans with an aggregate outstanding balance of approximately $282,000. Subsequent to December 31, 2020, on January 4, 2021, a $6.6 million non-accrual TDR commercial real estate loan was returned to accruing status. The loan is performing in accordance with its modified terms and has a positive payment history.

At December 31, 2020, NPAs totaled $22.8 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, as compared with $22.6 million, or 1.87 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2020.

OREO totaled $5.8 million at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Excluding the $5.8 million of OREO, NPAs totaled $17.0 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at December 31, 2020, and $16.8 million, or 1.39 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020.

Performing TDR loans were $16.2 million at December 31, 2020 and $13.4 million at September 30, 2020. One commercial farmland loan in the amount of $2.3 million and one commercial and industrial loan in the amount of $549,000 were new TDRs as of the first fiscal quarter of 2021.





Non-Performing Asset and Other Asset Quality Data:

(dollars in thousands, unaudited)

As of or for the quarter ended: 12/31/20 9/30/20 6/30/20 3/31/20 12/31/19 Non-accrual loans(1) $ 16,240 $ 16,730 $ 8,871 $ 8,655 $ 8,649 Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing 775 58 265 168 1 Total non-performing loans 17,015 16,788 9,136 8,823 8,650 OREO 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 5,796 Total NPAs $ 22,811 $ 22,584 $ 14,932 $ 14,619 $ 14,446 Performing TDR loans $ 16,229 $ 13,418 $ 13,640 $ 3,243 $ 3,460 NPAs / total assets 1.87 % 1.87 % 1.24 % 1.18 % 1.14 % Non-performing loans / total loans 1.70 % 1.62 % 0.88 % 0.87 % 0.86 % Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (52 ) $ 6,034 $ (76 ) $ 31 $ 2,283 Net (recoveries) charge-offs /average loans(2) (0.02 %) 2.31 % (0.03 %) 0.01 % 0.90 % Allowance for loan losses / total loans 1.30 % 1.22 % 1.08 % 1.04 % 0.99 % Allowance for loan losses / non-performing loans 76.6 % 74.1 % 121.1 % 119.6 % 115.2 % Total assets $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 $ 1,208,070 $ 1,240,337 $ 1,262,832 Total gross loans 1,002,508 1,039,001 1,043,047 1,016,856 1,006,013 Average loans 1,032,483 1,045,595 1,033,246 1,015,017 1,010,979 Allowance for loan losses 13,035 12,433 11,067 10,556 9,962





____________________ (1) Nineteen loans totaling approximately $8.5 million, or 52.2 percent of the total non-accrual loan balance, were making payments as of December 31, 2020. (2) Annualized.

The allowance for loan losses at December 31, 2020 amounted to approximately $13.0 million, or 1.30 percent of total loans compared to $12.4 million, or 1.22 percent of total loans excluding PPP loans, a non-GAAP measure, at September 30, 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses in the amount of $550,000 during the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses in the amount of $7.4 million during the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020, due primarily to impairments related to one New York City commercial real estate loan that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Capital

At December 31, 2020, total shareholders’ equity amounted to $143.3 million, or 11.73 percent of total assets, compared to $140.6 million, or 11.64 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020. The Company’s capital position provides a source of strength and continues to significantly exceed all regulatory capital guidelines. The Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.74 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.95 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.74 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.00 percent. At September 30, 2020, the Bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.40 percent, Tier 1 leverage ratio was 12.78 percent, Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 15.40 percent and the total risk-based capital ratio was 16.64 percent.

About Malvern Bancorp, Inc.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Malvern Bank, National Association, an institution that was originally organized in 1887 as a federally-chartered savings bank. Malvern Bank, National Association now serves as one of the oldest banks headquartered on the Philadelphia Main Line. For more than a century, Malvern Bank has been committed to helping people build prosperous communities as a trusted financial partner, forging lasting relationships through teamwork, respect and integrity.

Malvern Bank conducts business from its headquarters in Paoli, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, and through its nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters and Palm Beach Florida. The Bank also maintains representative offices in Wellington, Florida, and Allentown, Pennsylvania. The Bank’s primary market niche is providing personalized service to its client base.

Malvern Bank, through its Private Banking division and a strategic partnership with Bell Rock Capital in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, provides personalized investment advisory services to individuals, families, businesses and non-profits. These services include banking, liquidity management, investment services, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, tailored lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary services, family wealth advisory services and philanthropic advisory services.

The Bank offers insurance services though Malvern Insurance Associates, LLC, which provides clients a rich array of financial services, including commercial and personal insurance and commercial and personal lending.

For further information regarding Malvern Bancorp, Inc., please visit our web site at http://ir.malvernbancorp.com. For information regarding Malvern Bank, National Association, please visit our web site at http://www.mymalvernbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company, including, without limitation, plans, strategies and goals, and statements about the Company’s expectations regarding revenue and asset growth, financial performance and profitability, loan and deposit growth, yields and returns, loan diversification and credit management, and shareholder value creation.

Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. The Company cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including recent changes in interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; the impact of competition and the acceptance of the Company’s products and services by new and existing customers; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws and regulations; technological changes; any oversupply of inventory and deterioration in values of real estate in the markets in which the Company operates, both residential and commercial; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted from time-to-time by bank regulatory agencies, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other accounting standards setters; possible other-than-temporary impairment of securities held by us; the effects of the Company’s lack of a widely-diversified loan portfolio, including the risks of geographic and industry concentrations; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; unanticipated regulatory or judicial proceedings; and the Company’s ability to manage the risk involved in the foregoing. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and available at the SEC’s Internet site ( http://www.sec.gov ).

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are subject to any of the following risks, any of which could continue to have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to continue to substantially reopen, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may continue to decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0 percent, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our NIM and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and FDIC premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release any revision or update to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date on which such statements were made, unless required by law.





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 (in thousands, except for share and per share data) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from depository institutions $ 83,764 $ 16,386 Interest-bearing deposits in depository institutions 25,458 45,053 Total cash and cash equivalents 109,222 61,439 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $35,239 and $31,658 at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 35,224 31,541 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $14,745 and $15,608 at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively) 14,161 14,970 Restricted stock, at cost 9,327 9,622 Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses 990,346 1,026,894 Other real estate owned 5,796 5,796 Accrued interest receivable 4,051 3,677 Operating lease right-of-use-assets 2,479 2,638 Property and equipment, net 6,154 6,274 Deferred income taxes, net 3,601 3,680 Bank-owned life insurance 25,564 25,400 Other assets 14,999 16,344 Total assets $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275 LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 49,264 $ 50,422 Interest-bearing 851,201 840,484 Total deposits 900,465 890,906 FHLB advances 130,000 130,000 Secured borrowings — 4,225 Other borrowings 5,000 — Subordinated debt 24,816 24,776 Advances from borrowers for taxes and insurance 1,881 1,741 Accrued interest payable 1,078 728 Operating lease liabilities 2,512 2,671 Other liabilities 11,906 12,635 Total liabilities 1,077,658 1,067,682 SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares, authorized, none issued — — Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 issued and outstanding, respectively, at December 31, 2020, and 7,804,469 and 7,609,953 shares issued and outstanding, at September 30, 2020 76 76 Additional paid in capital 85,195 85,127 Retained earnings 62,661 60,388 Unearned Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) shares (1,010 ) (1,047 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (793 ) (1,088 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 194,516 shares and 194,516 shares at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively (2,863 ) (2,863 ) Total shareholders’ equity 143,266 140,593 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,220,924 $ 1,208,275





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended December 31, (in thousands, except for share data) 2020 2019 (unaudited) Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees $ 10,076 $ 10,926 Investment securities, taxable 347 215 Investment securities, tax-exempt 24 39 Dividends, restricted stock 141 188 Interest-bearing cash accounts 8 472 Total Interest and Dividend Income 10,596 11,840 Interest Expense Deposits 2,257 3,737 Short-term borrowings 45 — Long-term borrowings 607 832 Subordinated debt 383 383 Total Interest Expense 3,292 4,952 Net interest income 7,304 6,888 Provision for Loan Losses 550 2,150 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 6,754 4,738 Other Income Service charges and other fees 247 259 Rental income-other 54 54 Net gains on sale of investments 355 — Net gains on sale of loans 404 3 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 164 127 Total Other Income 1,224 443 Other Expense Salaries and employee benefits 2,272 2,125 Occupancy expense 542 582 Federal deposit insurance premium 76 (3 ) Advertising 32 22 Data processing 328 278 Professional fees 663 441 Net other real estate owned expense 28 71 Pennsylvania shares tax 170 170 Other operating expenses 861 736 Total Other Expense 4,972 4,422 Income before income tax expense 3,006 759 Income tax expense 733 (26 ) Net Income $ 2,273 $ 785 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.10 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,525,808 7,665,842 Diluted 7,526,376 7,665,842





MALVERN BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL AND STATISTICAL DATA

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

(in thousands, except for share and per share data) (annualized where applicable) 12/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019

(unaudited) Statements of Operations Data Interest income $ 10,596 $ 10,340 $ 11,840 Interest expense 3,292 3,620 4,952 Net interest income 7,304 6,720 6,888 Provision for loan losses 550 7,400 2,150 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 6,754 (680 ) 4,738 Other income 1,224 692 443 Other expense 4,972 4,558 4,422 Income before income tax expense 3,006 (4,546 ) 759 Income tax expense 733 (1,043 ) (26 ) Net income $ 2,273 $ (3,503 ) $ 785 Earnings (per Common Share) Basic $ 0.30 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.10 Statements of Condition Data (Period-End) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 35,224 $ 31,541 $ 23,723 Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $14,745, $15,608, and $20,670, respectively) 14,161 14,970 20,578 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses 990,346 1,026,894 996,879 Total assets 1,220,924 1,208,275 1,262,832 Deposits 900,465 890,906 943,819 FHLB advances 130,000 130,000 133,000 Subordinated debt 24,816 24,776 24,658 Shareholders' equity 143,266 140,593 143,535 Common Shares Dividend Data Cash dividends $ - $ - $ - Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 7,525,808 7,522,199 7,665,842 Diluted 7,526,376 7,522,360 7,665,842 Operating Ratios Return on average assets 0.74 % (1.15 %) 0.26 % Return on average equity 6.38 % (9.54 %) 2.19 % Average equity / average assets 11.64 % 12.05 % 11.71 % Book value per common share (period-end) $ 18.83 $ 18.47 $ 18.48 Non-Financial Information (Period-End) Common shareholders of record 388 385 384 Full-time equivalent staff 80 82 89



