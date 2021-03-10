Arvinas to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arvinas, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARVN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company creating a new class of drugs based on targeted protein degradation, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming virtual investor conferences. John Houston, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in panel discussions at both conferences.



Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day panel discussion on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

panel discussion on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET 33rd Annual Roth Conference panel discussion on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of each panel will be available on Arvinas’ website at www.arvinas.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived on Arvinas’ website for 30 days following the presentation.

About Arvinas

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and “undruggable” targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer. For more information, visit www.arvinas.com.

