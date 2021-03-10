Lehigh University Elevates its Campus Experience by Installing Smart Lockers

New smart parcel lockers provide safe, secure and convenient way for students to retrieve their online orders and packages

Provided by North America’s leading smart locker company Parcel Pending by Quadient, the new smart lockers will help to reduce Mail Center foot traffic by allowing these residents to pick-up their online orders and goods at their convenience.

“Creating a safe environment for students - especially in light of COVID-19 - and providing overall exceptional customer service is our priority, and we’re always seeking new innovations to enhance the student experience,” stated Mark Ironside, assistant vice president of business services at Lehigh University. “We’re excited to bring Parcel Pending’s smart parcel lockers to our university to give the students of Maida, Hitch, and Singleton Houses a convenient, safe option for them to retrieve their packages and other deliveries. These lockers will help us modernize our package pick-up experience for students during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

“We are honored to partner with Lehigh University to provide their students with a convenient, reliable and secure package delivery system,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and founder of Parcel Pending. “We know the students of the newly built residence halls will enjoy being able to pick-up their packages 24/7 without having to come in contact with anyone or worry that their items will be lost or stolen.”

About Lehigh University

Recognized among the nation's premier research universities, Lehigh University offers a rigorous academic community for more than 7,000 students. Located in Pennsylvania's beautiful Lehigh Valley, Lehigh University is one of the nation's most distinguished private universities. Through academic rigor, an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborative opportunities, Lehigh challenges its students to become the leaders of the future.

To learn more, visit www.lehigh.edu.

About Parcel Pending by Quadient

Parcel Pending by Quadient is the leading provider of smart locker solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With as many as 4 million packages successfully delivered monthly, Parcel Pending by Quadient offers a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders. With the strength of its combined power, reach, and offerings, Parcel Pending by Quadient provides state-of-the-art solutions and world-class customer service to solve the last-mile delivery challenge.

To learn more, visit parcelpending.com.

