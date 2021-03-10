Sumo Logic Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- Full year fiscal 2021 revenue grew 31% year-over-year to $202.6 million

Fourth quarter revenue grew 22% year-over-year to $54.2 million

REDWOOD CITY, Cali., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), a pioneer of continuous intelligence, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021.

“We had a strong finish to our year driven by robust demand for Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence platform. We continue to see customers of all sizes and maturities choose our platform to enable their cloud and digital transformations,” said Ramin Sayar, president and CEO of Sumo Logic. "We continue to expand our differentiated platform with investments in observability and security and are well positioned for success in the massive market opportunity in front of us."

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $54.2 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year

Revenue, excluding our largest revenue customer, was $50.8 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin was 73%; non-GAAP gross margin was 77%

GAAP operating loss was $19.6 million; GAAP operating margin was (36)%

Non-GAAP operating loss was $5.7 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (11)%

GAAP net loss was $20.6 million or $0.20 per share

Non-GAAP net loss was $6.7 million or $0.07 per share

Net cash used by operating activities was $1.0 million; free cash flow was $(1.8) million

Cash and cash equivalents was $404.1 million as of January 31, 2021



Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $202.6 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year

GAAP gross margin was 72%; non-GAAP gross margin was 76%

GAAP operating loss was $77.7 million; GAAP operating margin was (38)%

Non-GAAP operating loss was $29.9 million; non-GAAP operating margin was (15)%

GAAP net loss was $80.3 million or $1.65 per share

Non-GAAP net loss was $32.6 million or $0.67 per share

Net cash used by operating activities was $47.2 million; free cash flow was $(49.5) million



Recent Highlights

Announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire DF Labs S.p.A., a leader in security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) technology. The addition of DFLabs and their SOAR technology will extend Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM and provide customers with a more comprehensive Security Intelligence portfolio. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain government approvals in Italy, and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Announced Sumo Logic has achieved FedRAMP™ Moderate Authorization enabling the company to help public sector organizations get real-time insights into complex on-premises and cloud environments, and further strengthen their security and compliance.

Announced the launch of Service Maps, providing a holistic view of all microservices and their interdependencies allowing faster root cause trouble shooting for DevOps and site reliability engineers (SREs) to identify issues faster.

Announced an enhanced Root Cause Explorer combining all information available from any application including Amazon CloudWatch metrics and Kubernetes metrics and tracing to allow engineers to quickly identify the root cause of service degradation.

Announced the formation of a new joint initiative between Sauce Labs and Sumo Logic that will enable customers to leverage their test data from the Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud with Sumo Logic’s Software Development Optimization solution and correlate it with data from other parts of the software development pipeline to automatically derive actionable insights that help improve the quality and reliability of applications.

Announced the addition of two new free certifications in Sumo Logic’s training program: Observability and Cloud SIEM. Sumo Logic’s multi-level certification program provides users with the knowledge, skills, and competencies to maximize investments in the Sumo Logic platform. Certifications and training programs are free and available through virtual workshops at various times around the globe.

Released a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Sumo Logic that highlights the benefits of using Sumo Logic's Cloud SIEM. The report, The Total Economic Impact™ of Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM, concluded that customers experienced a 166% ROI over three years driven by significantly reduced false positives, improved threat remediation, decreased the risk of a security breach and boosted audit and compliance efficacy.



Financial Outlook

For the first quarter of fiscal 2022, Sumo Logic expects:

Total revenue between $53.2 million and $54.2 million, representing 13% to 15% growth year over year

Revenue, excluding our largest revenue customer, between $50.5 million and $51.5 million, representing 17% to 19% growth year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss of $11.7 million to $11.2 million; non-GAAP operating margin of (22)% to (21)%

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.12 on approximately 103.0 million weighted average shares outstanding

For the full fiscal year 2022, Sumo Logic expects:

Total revenue between $231.0 million and $235.0 million, representing 14% to 16% growth year over year

Revenue, excluding our largest revenue customer, between $220.1 million and $224.1 million, representing 17% to 20% growth year-over-year

Non-GAAP operating loss of $47.3 million to $45.3 million; non-GAAP operating margin of (20)% to (19)%

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.50 to $0.48 on approximately 104.0 million weighted average shares outstanding

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Please refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets. We have not provided the most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items are out of our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation for forward-looking non-GAAP operating loss and non-GAAP net loss per share is not available without unreasonable effort. Refer to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call and live webcast on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time). The news release with the financial results will be accessible on Sumo Logic’s investor relations website at investor.sumologic.com prior to the conference call. To access the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 from the United States or (201) 689-8560 internationally and reference the company name and conference title. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available for approximately two weeks. The replay can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 from the United States or (412) 317-6671 internationally and using the recording passcode 13716535. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can also be accessed from the Sumo Logic Investor Relations website at investor.sumologic.com.

Supplemental Financial and Other Information

Supplemental financial and other information can be accessed through Sumo Logic’s investor relations website at investor.sumologic.com. Sumo Logic uses the investor relations section on its website as the means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, we recommend that investors should monitor Sumo Logic’s investor relations website in addition to following Sumo Logic’s press releases, SEC filings and social media.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial measures, collectively, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations, or outlook. The non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release.

Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per share: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding expenses related to stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, impairment of capitalized internal-use software, and acquisition-related expenses. We use these non-GAAP financial measures as part of our overall assessment of our performance, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and quarterly forecasts, to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies, and to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance.

Free cash flows: We define free cash flow as cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs. We believe free cash flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides our management, board of directors, and investors with information about our future ability to generate or use cash to enhance the strength of our balance sheet and further invest in our business and pursue potential strategic initiatives.

Please see the reconciliation tables at the end of this release for the reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements including but not limited to, statements regarding our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the first fiscal quarter and full fiscal year 2022, the expected benefits and impact of the acquisition of DF Labs S.p.A. to Sumo Logic and its customers and the anticipated timing of closing the transaction, and expectations regarding the size of our current market opportunity and our ability to achieve success. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the acquisition, our ability to successfully integrate the product offerings of DF Labs S.p.A. with our own and to achieve customer acceptance of those offerings, our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers, our ability to sustain and manage our growth, our ability to successfully add new features and functionality to our platform, our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 8, 2020 and in our Annual Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein.

Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments could cause our views to change. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO), is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Paul Thomas

pthomas@sumologic.com

(650) 214-3847

Media Contact

Melissa Liton

mliton@sumologic.com

(650) 814-3882

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 54,152 $ 44,311 $ 202,637 $ 155,056 Cost of revenue(1) 14,352 15,347 56,492 44,498 Gross profit 39,800 28,964 146,145 110,558 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 18,450 17,068 70,206 52,462 Sales and marketing(1) 28,656 30,371 109,190 107,239 General and administrative(1) 12,312 9,122 44,408 37,263 Impairment of capitalized internal-use software — 6,689 — 6,689 Total operating expenses 59,418 63,250 223,804 203,653 Loss from operations (19,618 ) (34,286 ) (77,659 ) (93,095 ) Interest and other (expense) income, net (170 ) 371 (419 ) 1,982 Interest expense (49 ) (57 ) (703 ) (123 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (19,837 ) (33,972 ) (78,781 ) (91,236 ) Provision for income taxes 752 544 1,516 901 Net loss $ (20,589 ) $ (34,516 ) $ (80,297 ) $ (92,137 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (6.18 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 101,700 17,737 48,805 14,907

________________

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 196 $ 83 $ 510 $ 179 Research and development 4,122 1,987 13,728 5,940 Sales and marketing 3,669 1,925 11,532 5,791 General and administrative 4,298 1,478 15,181 10,124 Total stock-based compensation $ 12,285 $ 5,473 $ 40,951 $ 22,034

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

January 31,

2021 January 31,

2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 404,140 $ 101,513 Accounts receivable, net 44,761 27,011 Prepaid expenses 10,509 6,305 Deferred sales commissions, current 12,790 8,884 Other current assets 3,110 1,604 Total current assets 475,310 145,317 Property and equipment, net 4,156 2,993 Goodwill 50,672 50,672 Acquired intangible assets, net 10,656 17,415 Deferred sales commissions, noncurrent 27,857 17,479 Other assets 1,856 3,885 Total assets $ 570,507 $ 237,761 Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,832 $ 6,151 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,316 20,371 Deferred revenue, current 102,625 85,715 Total current liabilities 130,773 112,237 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 4,076 2,970 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability — 270 Other liabilities 4,246 2,691 Total liabilities 139,095 118,168 Redeemable convertible preferred stock — 340,167 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock 10 2 Additional paid-in-capital 829,238 97,131 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45 ) (213 ) Accumulated deficit (397,791 ) (317,494 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) 431,412 (220,574 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 570,507 $ 237,761

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (20,589 ) $ (34,516 ) $ (80,297 ) $ (92,137 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,146 2,418 8,298 4,345 Amortization of deferred sales commissions 3,328 2,356 11,476 8,775 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized 12,285 5,473 40,951 22,034 Impairment of capitalized internal-use software — 6,689 — 6,689 Other 449 603 635 592 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (3,092 ) (4,326 ) (17,809 ) (9,352 ) Prepaid expenses (1,923 ) (1,458 ) (4,199 ) (945 ) Other assets (1,955 ) (37 ) (2,574 ) (94 ) Deferred sales commissions (8,053 ) (5,472 ) (25,771 ) (16,093 ) Accounts payable (1,196 ) 676 (1,345 ) 732 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,340 1,310 4,121 6,492 Deferred revenue 16,321 7,479 18,016 19,907 Other liabilities (1,035 ) 1 1,319 486 Net cash used in operating activities (974 ) (18,804 ) (47,179 ) (48,569 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (780 ) (119 ) (1,138 ) (2,068 ) Capitalized internal-use software costs — (1,296 ) (1,205 ) (5,588 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash and restricted cash acquired — (7,469 ) — (15,729 ) Net cash used in investing activities (780 ) (8,884 ) (2,343 ) (23,385 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts — — 349,166 — Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net of issuance costs — — — 106,072 Proceeds from borrowings — — 24,250 — Repayment of borrowings — — (24,250 ) — Payments of deferred offering costs (3,041 ) (1,934 ) (4,362 ) (2,018 ) Proceeds from exercise of common stock options 1,169 467 7,282 4,081 Cash paid for holdback consideration in connection with acquisition — — (100 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,872 ) (1,467 ) 351,986 108,135 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 297 (32 ) 163 (39 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,329 ) (29,187 ) 302,627 36,142 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 407,769 131,000 101,813 65,671 End of period $ 404,440 $ 101,813 $ 404,440 $ 101,813

Sumo Logic, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended January 31, Year Ended January 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 39,800 $ 28,964 $ 146,145 $ 110,558 Add: Stock-based compensation 196 83 510 179 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,642 2,007 6,759 2,569 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 41,638 $ 31,054 $ 153,414 $ 113,306 GAAP gross margin 73 % 65 % 72 % 71 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 70 % 76 % 73 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 18,450 $ 17,068 $ 70,206 $ 52,462 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,122 1,987 13,728 5,940 Non-GAAP research and development $ 14,328 $ 15,081 $ 56,478 $ 46,522 GAAP sales and marketing $ 28,656 $ 30,371 $ 109,190 $ 107,239 Less: Stock-based compensation 3,669 1,925 11,532 5,791 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,987 $ 28,446 $ 97,658 $ 101,448 GAAP general and administrative $ 12,312 $ 9,122 $ 44,408 $ 37,263 Less: Stock-based compensation 4,298 1,478 15,181 10,124 Less: Acquisition-related expenses — 379 — 3,005 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 8,014 $ 7,265 $ 29,227 $ 24,134 Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operation $ (19,618 ) $ (34,286 ) $ (77,659 ) $ (93,095 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 12,285 5,473 40,951 22,034 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,642 2,007 6,759 2,569 Add: Acquisition-related expenses — 379 — 3,005 Add: Impairment of capitalized internal-use software — 6,689 — 6,689 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (5,691 ) $ (19,738 ) $ (29,949 ) $ (58,798 ) GAAP operating margin (36 )% (77 )% (38 )% (60 )% Non-GAAP operating margin (11 )% (45 )% (15 )% (38 )% Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss $ (20,589 ) $ (34,516 ) $ (80,297 ) $ (92,137 ) Add: Stock-based compensation 12,285 5,473 40,951 22,034 Add: Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,642 2,007 6,759 2,569 Add: Acquisition-related expenses — 379 — 3,005 Add: Impairment of capitalized internal-use software — 6,689 — 6,689 Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,662 ) $ (19,968 ) $ (32,587 ) $ (57,840 ) GAAP net loss per share $ (0.20 ) $ (1.95 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (6.18 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share $ (0.07 ) $ (1.13 ) $ (0.67 ) $ (3.88 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 101,700 17,737 48,805 14,907



