Associa Gulf Coast to Host Virtual Board Training Series

/EIN News/ -- Fort Myers, FL, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Gulf Coast announces a new virtual board educational series, with the next session scheduled for March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. ET.

Associa Gulf Coast is committed to providing board members with up-to-date resources and carefully planned trainings to help clients navigate the constantly-changing landscape of community management. Through this new board member success series, the Associa Gulf Coast team is partnering with leading industry professionals to share knowledge and best practices on a variety of topics, preparing participants to make informed decisions for their homeowners and their communities.

The trainings will be held at 11 a.m. ET on the last Tuesday of the month from March through July. Each session will include solutions and new discussions about the challenges boards face in day-to-day association management. The upcoming session, held on March 30, 2021, will feature attorney Alan Tannenbaum of Tannenbaum Scro, PL, as he discusses resolving claims from major repairs and new construction.

CLICK HERE to register for the March 30, 2021 virtual training.

The rest of the upcoming sessions and topics are as follows:

April 27 - Top 10 board member pitfalls: Don’t fall into these traps | Featuring Lindsay & Allen, PLLC. CLICK HERE to register.

May 25 - Compliance: Successful & legal violation and fining programs | Featuring Stockham Group, PA. CLICK HERE to register.

June 29 - Is your association’s insurance prepared for a hurricane? | Featuring CBIZ Insurance. CLICK HERE to register.

July 27 - Capital replacements and reserves: Are you covered? | Featuring Forge Engineering. CLICK HERE to register.

“At Associa Gulf Coast, we are dedicated to ensuring our client board members receive regular trainings and educational opportunities that equip them to lead their communities with confidence,” stated John Hensley, CMCA®, AMS®, ARM®, PCAM®, Associa Gulf Coast president. “To demonstrate that commitment, we are offering this free education series to share up-to-date industry information and discuss critical issues in community management. We hope that participants will walk away with the keys to successfully operating their communities.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

