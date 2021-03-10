Sumo Logic Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire SOAR Provider DFLabs

/EIN News/ -- DFLabs Award-winning IncMan Security Operations, Automation and Response solution will Integrate Directly into Sumo Logic’s Cloud SIEM to Deliver a Comprehensive Analytics and Automation Solution to Combat Modern Threat Challenges



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic (Nasdaq: SUMO), the pioneer of c ontinuous intelligence , today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire DF Labs S.p.A., a provider of security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) software. The acquisition will extend Sumo Logic’s cloud-native SIEM solution to help reduce or eliminate tedious and error-prone manual tasks and empower SOC teams to accelerate threat detection, analysis, incident response and forensic investigations. The addition of DFLabs to the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ will provide customers of varying sizes and maturities with comprehensive cloud-native security intelligence solutions built for today’s digital businesses that leverage modern applications, architectures and multi-cloud infrastructures.

“Security in the modern world is moving from a human-scale problem to a machine-scale problem,” said Greg Martin, Vice President and General Manager of Sumo Logic Security Business Unit. “Customers are looking for a new approach to help them overcome the pain and complexity around an increasingly perimeter-less world. The DFLabs team are experts in helping customers navigate this new world. By aligning our cyber security expertise, customer validated and leading security portfolios, we believe we will be able to address the critical challenges our customers face as they navigate this changing threat landscape.”

Next-Gen Cloud Security Built for Today’s Modern Business

The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps democratize security intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures as well as teams building and securing digital transformation initiatives. The platform delivers elastic scale for securing highly dynamic workloads, on-demand security analytics capacity and deployment agility, enabling new horizontal, collaborative and scalable workflows across security, IT and other lines of business.

DFLabs SOAR is in use by dozens of enterprises, helping modern security operations centers more effectively automate, orchestrate and measure security operations and incident response processes and tasks, all from one single, intuitive platform. Customers see as much as a 10x improvement in SecOps productivity when implementing IncMan SOAR.

As part of Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform™, the company will expand its security intelligence portfolio with the launch of the Sumo Logic SOAR solution, which is expected to be available shortly after the closing of the transaction. Delivered as a service, at cloud-scale, these solutions will enable the linkage of upstream emerging DevSecOps models with the downstream SOC workflows, closing the loop for adaptive cloud scale defense. Sumo Logic SOAR will join the company’s Cloud SIEM offering as part of the Sumo Logic security intelligence suite of offerings including security analytics and security compliance.

“The team at DFLabs deeply understands the challenges facing the modern security practitioner, and we’ve purpose built our SOAR to help them dramatically improve their productivity,” said Dario Forte, CEO of DFLabs. “Joining Sumo Logic will be an exciting next step for all of us, as the value we believe we can provide together is very clearly understood. Best in class security operations solutions require broad functionality and deep integration to effectively address the modern threat environment, and when combined, the expanded Sumo Logic Cloud SIEM will provide best in class analytics and automation out of the box.”

The acquisition will broaden Sumo Logic’s portfolio as well as a rich joint ecosystem of customers and partners including MSPs, MDRs and VARs, while accelerating the companies’ mutual strategy to deliver the automation needed to modernize the SOC. Dario Forte and the entire DF Labs team will join Sumo Logic’s Security Business Unit. The addition of DFLabs employees will bolster Sumo Logic’s global engineering and cyber security domain expertise, as well as adding Milan, Italy, to the growing roster of offices around the world.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain government approvals in Italy, and is anticipated to close in the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the acquisition to Sumo Logic and its customers, the impact of the acquisition on Sumo Logic’s products and services, the anticipated timing of product releases, the ability to integrate the product offerings of the two companies, and the anticipated timing of closing the acquisition. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to our ability to close the transaction on a timely basis, if at all; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the transaction; and our ability to successfully integrate the product offerings of DF Labs S.p.A. with our own and to achieve customer acceptance of those offerings. Other risks and uncertainties include our ability to achieve and maintain future profitability, our ability to attract new customers and retain and sell additional functionality and services to our existing customers, our ability to sustain and manage our growth, our ability to successfully add new features and functionality to our platform, our ability to compete effectively in an increasingly competitive market, and general market, political, economic, and business conditions, including the impact of COVID-19, and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on December 8, 2020 and in our Annual Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC, which should be read in conjunction with this press release and the financial results included herein.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic Inc. (Nasdaq: SUMO) is the pioneer in continuous intelligence, a new category of software, which enables organizations of all sizes to address the data challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ automates the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds. More than 2,100 customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to build, run, and secure their modern applications and cloud infrastructures. Only Sumo Logic delivers its platform as a true, multi-tenant SaaS architecture, across multiple use-cases, enabling businesses to thrive in the Intelligence Economy. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

