Aptive Environmental Announces Partnership with PGA TOUR Professional Tony Finau

Utah-Based Pest Control Company Teams Up with Hometown Golfer On and Off the Course

/EIN News/ -- PROVO, Utah, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptive Environmental , one of the leading U.S. pest control companies, is proud to announce its multi-year partnership with Utah native and professional golfer, Tony Finau. The partnership will commence this week as Finau takes on TPC Sawgrass at THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, with a new golf bag featuring the Aptive logo.



“Representing my home state of Utah, Aptive’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, family values and community is remarkable,” said Tony Finau. “My family and I have had the benefit of witnessing this firsthand as a customer of Aptive’s for a number of years now. It is an honor for me to carry their name on my bag as the newest member of Team Finau!”

Both Finau and Aptive are making a name for themselves in their home state of Utah and breathing fresh perspective into their respective fields. Finau, currently the 14th-ranked player in the world, won his first PGA TOUR event at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, and has since represented the United States in both the 2018 Ryder Cup and 2019 Presidents Cup. Aptive was named the 7th largest pest control company globally in 2020 with residential pest control services in more than 4,735 cities across North America.

“We are excited to partner with Tony. He represents the same values that we strive to live at Aptive. As an avid golfer, I’ve been following Tony since his early days playing in Utah. Just like Tony is climbing the ranks in the golf scene, Aptive is working to disrupt a 100-year-old industry. We’re dedicated to a fresh approach to pest control that’s rooted in exceptional experiences for our customers and their families,” Aptive Environmental CEO Vess Pearson said.

As part of the new partnership, Aptive is also proud to support Finau’s charitable efforts through the Tony Finau Foundation, which aims to empower and inspire youth and their families to discover, develop, and achieve the best of their gifts and talents through the game of golf, educational funding, and core family values.

Watch for Finau’s golf bag featuring the Aptive logo on the course this week! To learn about Aptive Environmental pest control or follow along on this multi-year partnership, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook ( @AptiveEnvironmental ), Twitter ( @Go_Aptive ), Instagram ( @Aptive.Environmental ) or LinkedIn ( @AptiveEnvironmental ).

About Aptive Environmental

Aptive Environmental provides environmentally responsible residential and commercial pest services to more than 4,735 cities across North America. It was the youngest company featured on Glassdoor's Top 100 U.S. workplaces in 2019 and is ranked one of Entrepreneur Magazine's Best Companies in America. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA's Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s "Nothing But Nets" to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites.

