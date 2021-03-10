Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation on WEE1 Inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the AACR Annual Meeting 2021

Additional preclinical data on ZN-c3 and the Company’s EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, will be presented as poster presentations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZNTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers, today announced that three abstracts have been accepted for presentation, including a late-breaker on its WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. The meeting will be held virtually on April 10-15 and May 17-21, 2021.



“The important data we are presenting at AACR supports the ability of our Integrated Discovery Engine to develop differentiated oncology therapeutic candidates across diverse cancer targets and types,” commented Dr. Anthony Sun, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. “We especially look forward to presenting clinical data from our ongoing Phase 1 monotherapy trial of our WEE1 inhibitor, ZN-c3, selected for a late-breaking session. In addition, results from two cell-based studies of ZN-c3, and our EGFR inhibitor, ZN-e4, demonstrated impressive selectivity and tolerability, which we believe positions these candidates to improve upon the constraints of existing products.”

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation:

Title: Clinical activity of a single-agent ZN-c3, an oral WEE1 inhibitor, in a Phase 1 dose-escalation trial in patients with advanced solid tumors

Session: Early Clinical Trials with New Anticancer Agents

Presentation Number: CT016

Date/Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. EDT

Poster Presentations:

Title: Discovery of ZN-c3, a potent Wee-1 inhibitor with a differentiated pharmacologic and kinase selectivity profile

Session: Molecular and Cellular Biology / Genetics

Abstract ID: 1965

Date/Time: Available starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

Title: Discovery of ZN-e4, an irreversible EGFR-TKI with potent anti-tumor activity in EGFR mutant non-small-cell lung cancer

Session: Oncogene Growth Factors and their Receptors

Abstract ID: 2423

Date/Time: Available starting on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EDT

The poster presentation abstracts are currently available on the AACR Annual Meeting 2021 website at www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/.

About Zentalis

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics targeting fundamental biological pathways of cancers. The Company is developing a broad pipeline of potentially best-in-class oncology candidates, all internally discovered, which include ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for ER+/HER2- breast cancer, ZN-c3, a WEE1 inhibitor for advanced solid tumors, ZN-d5, a BCL-2 inhibitor for hematologic malignancies, and ZN-e4, an EGFR inhibitor for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC). Zentalis has licensed ZN-c5, ZN-c3 and ZN-d5 to its majority-owned joint venture, Zentera Therapeutics, to develop and commercialize these candidates in China. Zentalis has operations in both New York and San Diego.

For more information, please visit www.zentalis.com . Follow Zentalis on Twitter at @ZentalisP and on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zentalis-pharmaceuticals.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the development, potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates in the Unites States and globally, plans and timing for the release of data from our clinical trials and preclinical studies, and our participation in upcoming events and presentations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, has adversely impacted and may continue to adversely impact our business, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials; our limited operating history, which may make it difficult to evaluate our current business and predict our future success and viability; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; our substantial dependence on the success of our lead product candidate; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the regulatory approval process or ongoing regulatory obligations; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; effects of significant competition; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property; our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

