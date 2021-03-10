Gennao Bio Announces Abstract Accepted for Late-Breaker Poster Presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2021 Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- ~ Presentation to highlight the potential of Gennao’s proprietary, non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology to systemically deliver immunostimulatory RNAs to tumors and suppress tumor growth in vivo ~



~ GMAB platform technology utilizes a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver multiple types of nucleic acids ~

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gennao Bio, a privately-held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class, targeted nucleic acid therapeutics, today announced that an abstract reporting preclinical results for its proprietary, non-viral gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) nucleic acid delivery system has been selected for a late-breaking poster presentation at the American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, being held virtually April 10-15 and May 17-21.

The GMAB technology platform, licensed from Yale University, utilizes a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver therapeutic levels of multiple types of nucleic acids including messenger ribonucleic aid (RNA), synthetic RNA, RNA interference, deoxyribonucleic acid, antisense oligonucleotides and gene editing molecules. Gennao Bio is developing this delivery system with an initial focus on oncology and monogenic skeletal muscle diseases.

The details of the presentation are as follows:



Title: Systemic administration of an antibody/RNA complex results in tumor specific delivery of immunostimulatory RNAs and tumor growth suppression in a mouse model of melanoma.

Abstract Control Number: 5202

Session Type: E-Poster Session

Session Title: Therapeutic Antibodies, Including Engineered Antibodies

Permanent Abstract Number: LB169

Authors: Elias Quijano, Yanfeng Liu, Bruce C. Turner, Stephen Squinto, and Peter M. Glazer.

The full abstract and poster presentation can be accessed on the AACR annual meeting website, www.aacr.org, beginning April 9, 2021 through June 21, 2021.

About Gennao Bio

Gennao Bio is a privately-held genetic medicines company developing first-in-class targeted nucleic acid therapeutics utilizing its proprietary gene monoclonal antibody (GMAB) platform technology. GMAB technology utilizes a novel, cell-penetrating antibody to non-covalently bind to and deliver therapeutic levels of a wide variety of nucleic acid payloads to select cells. This non-viral delivery platform offers significant advantages over traditional gene delivery systems as it can deliver multiple types of nucleic acids, allows for repeat dosing and dose optimization, and can be easily and affordably manufactured.

Investor and Media Contact:

Gennao Bio

Chris Duke

732-735-0330

cduke@gennaobio.com

Source: Gennao Bio