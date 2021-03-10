Ammunition Market Size to Reach USD 28.81 Billion in 2027 | Rising Emphasis on Self Defense Among Civilians And Increasing Investment in Arms and Ammunition are Major Factors Driving Industry Growth, says Emergen Research

Key players in the Ammunition market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ammunition market size is expected to reach USD 28.81 Billion in 2027 and register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors influencing market growth include increasing adoption of arms and ammunition for self-defense, rising incidence of domestic violence and terrorist activities, increasing interest in game hunting, sports and range shooting events and competitions, and availability of more cost-effective weapons and ammunition. Increasing adoption of advanced materials for manufacturing more lightweight weapons and ammunition is expected to open up advantages in terms of more fuel-efficient transportation.

In addition, major increase in cross-border conflicts, need to increase the number of armed law enforcement troops and personnel, addition of new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare and inter-country border conflicts are some of the additional factors driving growth of the market to a significant extent. Furthermore, reduced manufacturing costs of various products, including guns, ammunition, and other weapons, with the help of advanced 3D printing systems, growing demand for smart guns, and increasing usage of polymer in the arms industry are some factors expected to open up more lucrative opportunities for players operating in the market.

The global ammunition market landscape is expected to remain very competitive and highly fragmented, consisting of a number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large and well- established companies. Rapid technological advancements, newer developments, and higher diversification in offered products are expected to open up high revenue opportunities for innovative players in the market going ahead.

Some key findings in the report

In November 2019, Nammo announced the acquisition of Chemring Ordnance, which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group. This would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The polymer segment revenue is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing using 3D printing techniques and reduction in overall costing with higher applicability in sports and hunting applications.

Asia Pacific market revenue growth is led by major contribution of China, India, Pakistan, and South Korea respectively in budget allotment for defense and law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidence of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry are some major factors driving market growth in the region.

Key players in the market Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global ammunition market on the basis of type, end use, caliber, technology, lethality, component, materials used, and region:

Type Outlook $1 Bullets Aerial Bombs Grenades Artillery Shells Mortars Launchers Others Total

End Use Outlook $1$1 Military Law Enforcement Hunting Sports Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Small 9mm 5.56mm 7.62mm 12.7mm .338 Lapua Magnum .338 Norma Magnum 14.5mm Others Medium 20mm 25mm 30mm 40mm Others High 60mm 81mm 120m 155mm Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Guided Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Lethal Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Fuzes & Primers Propellants Bases Projectiles and Warheads Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) Steel Aluminum Polymer Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Russia UK Germany France Italy Spain BENELUX Asia Pacific China India Japan Pakistan South Korea North Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



