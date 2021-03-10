Public Hearing on Draft Air Permit for Madison Asphalt LLC

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) will host a digital public hearing on Monday, April 12 on a draft permit for Madison Asphalt LLC, a new drum-mix asphalt plant in Marshall, NC. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone. DAQ will also accept comments on the draft permit through April 14.

This proposed facility, located at 3807 U.S. 25/70 in Marshall, North Carolina, will be classified as a small facility for air quality permitting purposes.

Members of the public are invited to provide their comments on the proposed permit. If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on April 12. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3b7g3b0 or call (919) 618-0968.

Event title: Public Hearing for Madison Asphalt LLC

Date and Time: April 12, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Event Password: NCDAQ

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 603 9302

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. Alternatively, to comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Copies of data and the application submitted by Madison Asphalt LLC are available for public inspection on our website at deq.nc.gov/madison-asphalt or in person by appointment only at:

Patrick Ballard

Asheville Regional Office

2090 U.S. Hwy 70

Swannanoa, NC 28778

(828) 296-4500

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Madison Asphalt.”

The draft permit, modeling memos and other documents can be found here.