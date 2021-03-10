Veripath Launches its Tax Deferred Land-Unit Exchange Program For Farmers

The program is simple and very flexible and can be structured as 100% units or cash and units depending on requirements.

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veripath Launches its Tax Deferred Land-Unit Exchange Program For FarmersFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, ATTENTION INVESTMENT EDITORSVeripath Farmland Partners is pleased to announce that it has launched its Land-Unit Exchange program for Canadian farmers. The exchange program allows farmers to transfer their land to Veripath on a tax deferred basis and receive the value in units in the partnership.The program is simple and very flexible and can be structured as 100% units or cash and units depending on requirements. The idea behind the Veripath Land-Unit Exchange program is to help Canadian farmers make more efficient estate and succession planning decisions. Combined with the Veripath Lease Financing Program farmers who want to continue to farm the land can do so.Since its OM launch in 2020, Veripath has experienced rapid growth as capital allocators seek exposure to the Canadian farmland asset class. Veripath’s offerings can be accessed through several full-service Canadian broker dealers. Utilizing a unique split fund, evergreen structure, Veripath opens the Canadian farmland thesis to the largest possible universe of investors and for the first time makes compliance with the various provincial farmland ownership regulations simple and straightforward. Canadian farmland allocations have many compelling characteristics that make them a worthwhile portfolio allocation for both institutional and retail investors and Veripath’s structures are available to both.Who is Veripath: Veripath is a Canadian alternative investment firm. Members of Veripath’s management team have decades of farmland, private equity, and private credit investment experience. Veripath implements its farmland strategy in a way that seeks to preserve as far as possible farmland’s low-volatility return profile – the attribute that generates a material portion of Canadian farmland’s superior risk adjusted returns. Veripath does this by seeking to minimize operational, weather, geographic and business-related risks – and capture the pure return from land appreciation. For more information on Veripath please feel free to register online at www.veripathfarmland.com/resources or call 587-390-8267.Disclaimer: This article is only an expression of our opinions on the subject matter set forth herein and includes information from, or data derived from, public third-party sources including commentaries, articles, industry publications, reports and research papers. Veripath has not independently verified the accuracy, currency or completeness of any of the information and data contained in this article which is derived from such third-party sources. While we have a good-faith belief in the accuracy of what we write, all such information is presented “as is,” without warranty of any kind, whether express or implied. The use made of the commentary set forth in this article is solely at the risk of the user of this information. This article is intended only as general information presented for the convenience of the reader and should not in any way be construed as advice of any kind, investment or otherwise.