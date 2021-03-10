Amistad Project decries private control over Green Bay elections
Emails reveal that far-left activists were put in charge of administering 2020 electionsAMHERST, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phill Kline, director of the leading election integrity watchdog The Amistad Project, issued the following statement concerning revelations that the mayor of Green Bay, Wisconsin ceded effective control over the city’s election administration to far-left activists:
“Wisconsin law places city clerks in charge of administering elections at the local level, so when a conscientious city clerk balked at accepting private funding from a shadowy leftist nonprofit, the city’s progressive mayor forced her out and replaced her with his own chief of staff, who then proceeded to invite private interests to manage the election to partisan advantage,” Kline said.
“What happened in Green Bay is a poignant illustration of the corrupting influence that The Amistad Project has been warning about since Mark Zuckerberg began funneling hundreds of millions of dollars into local election administration through a Democrat-aligned group called the Center for Tech and Civic Life,” Kline continued. “Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg, and similar revelations will continue to become public as a result of ongoing investigations and litigation in numerous states all over the country. This case underscores the importance of obtaining complete documentation from Mark Zuckerberg, CTCL, the National Vote at Home Institute, Rock The Vote, and other leftist organizations that formed a shadow government secretly managing last year’s elections.”
Kline encouraged state lawmakers to subpoena those documents to the greatest extent possible, so that Americans can learn how the 2020 election was conducted and to prevent the purchase of the election results.
“Clearly, the Constitution, state, and federal law do not allow such private interference nor allow the creation of a two-tiered election system favoring one political party over the other,” Kline said.
Kline also warned about passing half-measures in a vain effort to prevent private funding of elections. Measures currently considered by state legislatures allow exceptions that swallow the rule by allowing local mayors and county officials to accept private funds to run the election,
Kline pointed out.
“Such legislation merely codifies and allows this same flow of private funds to continue,” Kline explained. “Legislatures must ban private funding unless that funding is appropriated by the state legislature consistent with federal law,” Kline said.
