MSP Programs - Adding More Value To Clients in 2021

VeriKlick

Webinar: MSP Programs - Adding More Value To Clients in 2021

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP Programs - Adding More Value To Clients in 2021

Thursday, March 18th, 2021 at 1:00 - 2:00 PM ET / 10:00 - 11:00 AM PST

Hosted by VeriKlick

As we continue our journey into the 2nd Quarter of 2021, we continue to reimagine how we will run our day-to-day-business becoming even more agile and creative to address and adapt to the ongoing changes and challenges in our industry. Companies are looking to our industry experts to proactively guide them through these ongoing changes in our workforce and how to address these changes effectively and efficiently.

We welcome you to please join us for this exciting webinar in which we feature successful leaders in our staffing industry from nextSource who will discuss their programs and how they are enhancing their business models in 2021 to address these changes as well as sharing their industry insights.

We look forward to receiving your registration and your attendance at our Webinar.

Host
Monique Burgener Sr. Director MSP/VMS Client Management at VeriKlick

Moderator
Gloria McLennan Strategic Alliance Partner at VeriKlick

Guest Speakers at nextSource
Kristen Clewes Vice President, Workforce Solutions at nextSource
Natalie Hill Director, Supplier Partnerships at nextSource
Rachel Harrington Program Director at nextSource


Register using this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2791204138539970832?source=VeriKlick

LinkedIn Registration: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6774162500599480320

MSP Programs - Adding More Value To Clients in 2021

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


