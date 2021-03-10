SAINT Receives 2021 Bright Ideas Award from Michigan Humane GLAWC
The SAINT team is thrilled to received a 2021 Bright Ideas award at the Michigan Humane Great Lakes Conference, and we are excited to be able to work with animal agencies throughout the country.”HINSDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Humane Great Lakes Animal Welfare Conference (GLAWC) announced Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) as a recipient of a 2021 Bright Ideas award. The award recognizes significant innovations the SAINT shelter management system provides over existing animal management systems. By enabling animal welfare agencies to easily collaborate, and efficiently match adopters to available pets across the country, SAINT provides features that can help agencies cope with the restrictions and challenges presented by COVID-19. Besides enabling easier and faster collaboration between agencies, SAINT is designed to be much more than an animal management system, allowing agencies to reduce transfer times by more than 50%, lower the operations cost and increase revenue.
— Tom Van Winkle
For more information about SAINT, please visit: https://getsaint.com
Tom Van Winkle
Saving Animals In Need Together
+1 630-323-5630 ext. 11
Tom@getsaint.com