Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 950 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 213,341 in the last 365 days.

SAINT Receives 2021 Bright Ideas Award from Michigan Humane GLAWC

SAINT Logo

Tom Van Winkle

Tom Van Winkle

The SAINT team is thrilled to received a 2021 Bright Ideas award at the Michigan Humane Great Lakes Conference, and we are excited to be able to work with animal agencies throughout the country.”
— Tom Van Winkle
HINSDALE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Michigan Humane Great Lakes Animal Welfare Conference (GLAWC) announced Saving Animals In Need Together (SAINT) as a recipient of a 2021 Bright Ideas award. The award recognizes significant innovations the SAINT shelter management system provides over existing animal management systems. By enabling animal welfare agencies to easily collaborate, and efficiently match adopters to available pets across the country, SAINT provides features that can help agencies cope with the restrictions and challenges presented by COVID-19. Besides enabling easier and faster collaboration between agencies, SAINT is designed to be much more than an animal management system, allowing agencies to reduce transfer times by more than 50%, lower the operations cost and increase revenue.
 
For more information about SAINT, please visit: https://getsaint.com
 

Tom Van Winkle
Saving Animals In Need Together
+1 630-323-5630 ext. 11
Tom@getsaint.com

You just read:

SAINT Receives 2021 Bright Ideas Award from Michigan Humane GLAWC

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.