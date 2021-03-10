DOE Hydrogen Program 2021 AMR Registration Now Open!

Registration is open! Join the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)'s Hydrogen Program for its virtual 2021 Annual Merit Review and Peer Evaluation Meeting (AMR) on June 7–11, 2021. This annual event showcases DOE's hydrogen portfolio and how it is working to address climate change effectively and equitably.

Hydrogen and fuel cell projects funded by DOE will be presented, and projects and programs will be reviewed for their merit. Registration is required, but the 2021 AMR is open to the public and free to attend.

In addition to the presentations and posters on DOE-funded work, this year's AMR will include a one-day interagency track featuring presentations on hydrogen and fuel cell activities conducted by other federal agencies, states, and regional organizations. View the detailed meeting agenda for a comprehensive schedule of events and presentations.

Visit the 2021 AMR website for more information.