New York State Vaccination Program Update

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. 143,592 doses have been administered across New York's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.12 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 13 allocation from the federal government begins mid-week and is expected to finish arriving by end of day on Sunday, March 14.

"We are making steady progress as we work through the vaccine supply, and starting today our pool of eligible New Yorkers is bigger with anyone who is 60 and over being able to sign up for an appointment," Governor Cuomo said. "While we are making progress with vaccinations and the statewide infection rate has dropped significantly, we cannot afford to get cocky with this virus. We must retain our progress by continuing to be vigilant and work with local leaders to get more shots into arms."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor's letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11AM today is as follows.

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered - 5,941,072

Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 143,592

Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,121,660

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 19.9%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 9.8%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 247,816 6,465 120,741 2,081 Central New York 225,429 6,365 106,967 2,801 Finger Lakes 248,122 8,540 125,636 1,710 Long Island 457,808 11,578 246,873 4,990 Mid-Hudson 374,658 12,429 178,948 3,831 Mohawk Valley 111,608 2,186 56,359 1,853 New York City 1,785,149 44,998 855,175 16,160 North Country 128,112 2,426 70,551 1,851 Southern Tier 136,053 3,108 66,554 1,594 Western New York 257,345 6,578 141,168 2,048 Statewide 3,972,100 104,673 1,968,972 38,919

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTAL CUMULATIVE Week 1 Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20 163,650 0 163,650 163,650 Week 2 Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27 452,125 0 452,125 615,775 Week 3 Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03 227,395 0 227,395 843,170 Week 4 Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10 239,025 165,150 404,175 1,247,345 Week 5 Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17 221,315 119,925 341,240 1,588,585 Week 6 Doses arriving 01/18- 01/24 250,400 462,395 712,795 2,301,380 Week 7 Doses arriving 01/25 - 01/31 260,150 239,525 499,675 2,801,055 Week 8 Doses arriving 02/01 - 02/07 321,850 220,720 542,570 3,343,625 Week 9 Doses arriving 02/8 - 02/14 320,000 244,500 564,500 3,908,125 Week 10 Doses arriving 2/15 - 2/21 356,990 265,525 622,515 4,530,640 Week 11 Doses arriving 2/22 - 2/28 393,530 305,780 699,310 5,229,950 Week 12 Doses arriving 03/01 - 03/07* 1,020,660 290,500 1,311,160 6,541,110

*These numbers represent 100 percent of the Week 12 Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.