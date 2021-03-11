Internationally Renowned SEO Expert Offers Sound Advice on Hosting for SEO Purposes

Simeon Kirilov of Rank Move explains why SEO hosting is so important and how to choose the best hosting provider

With 11 years of SEO and digital marketing experience, Simeon Kirilov has become recognized as an acclaimed SEO expert. His website Rank Move was created specifically to share his expertise, particularly with regards to SEO. According to Kirilov, the internet world was always competitive, but with so many businesses opting for online sales nowadays, it's becoming increasingly difficult for business owners to get themselves noticed.With this in mind, Kirilov has some sound advice to offer on the topic of SEO hosting . Referring to information obtained from Google blogs, Kirilov says that one of Google's most important ranking factors is page speed."Google recognizes the fact that page experience is a vital component for users, which is why page speed is a big factor when it comes to ranking. Believe it or not, over 40% of people will click away from a website if it doesn't load in under three seconds. What this means for you is that if you have a slow-loading site, you're not going to end up at the top of the rankings."According to Kirilov, the speed of a website is dependent on a number of different factors, one of them being the server response time. He and his team recently tested a total of 20 web hosts and discovered that SEO hosting on the Cloud provides the fastest time. The results of his findings include the three best options for website SEO hosting, information on prices, and the pros and cons of each, can be found on his blog.