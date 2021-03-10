Maple™ 2021 provides even more tools to help students learn math

New release from Maplesoft™ also broadens support for advanced research, application development

/EIN News/ -- Waterloo, Canada, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maplesoft™ today announced a major new release of its flagship product, Maple™, the powerful and easy to use mathematical software. Maple is used by mathematicians, educators, students, engineers, and scientists to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve math problems. The new release, Maple 2021, offers a range of enhancements across the entire product, from small productivity changes to new areas of mathematics.

Maple 2021 includes a large number of enhancements particularly designed to support math education. Some of these features include:

Three interactive Clickable Calculus™ Study Guides that help students learn Calculus, Precalculus, and Multivariate Calculus

A new package providing tools for teaching and learning differential equations, including helpful visualizations and step-by-step solvers

Content development tools enabling instructors to create educational content inside Maple, and then deploy it to their students through Maple Learn™, an online environment designed specifically for teaching and learning math from high school to second year university

In addition, Maple 2021 delivers a more powerful math engine, a streamlined workflow for interactive problem solving, and enhanced content and application development tools. Highlights include:

Greater problem solving abilities, with new algorithms and solving techniques for differential equations, integration, abstract algebra, graph theory, physics, quantum chemistry, and other areas of math, science, and engineering

Enhanced performance of frequently used fundamental routines, resulting in faster computations

Streamlined workflow when creating and working with documents that involve both calculations and text

“Our customers rely on Maple for so many different reasons, from interactive problem solving, to visualizing advanced mathematical concepts, creating curriculum materials, developing new algorithms to tackle tough research problems, and more,” says Karishma Punwani, Director of Academic Product Management at Maplesoft. “With Maple 2021, customers get access to a host of improvements across all aspects of the product to enhance their diverse uses of Maple.”

Maple is part of the Maple Math Suite, a collection of products from Maplesoft that provides access to the world’s most powerful mathematics engine through a variety of specialized, easy-to-use interfaces that make it extremely easy to explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems in different situations. Other products include the recently introduced Maple Learn™, the online environment for teaching, learning, and doing math from high school to the second year of university, and the free Maple Calculator app, which allows students to graph and solve problems on their phone.

For more information about new features in Maple 2021, visit http://www.maplesoft.com/products/maple/new_features

About Maplesoft

Maplesoft has provided mathematics-based software solutions to educators and researchers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields for over 30 years. Maplesoft’s flagship product, Maple, combines the world's most powerful mathematics engine with an interface that makes it extremely easy to analyze, explore, visualize, and solve mathematical problems. Maplesoft products and services are used by more than 8000 educational institutions, research labs, and companies, in over 90 countries. In 2018, Maplesoft spun off its online education product line into a separate corporation, DigitalEd.

Maplesoft is a subsidiary of Cybernet Systems Group. To learn more about Maplesoft, please visit www.maplesoft.com.

